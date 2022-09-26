Navratri 2022: Glow face pack to brightening scrub- here are a few festive season beauty tips

Start your skin prep with some Bella Vita Organic products powered by the richness of several natural ingredients that clear out your pores and even your skin tone & give you a boost of hydration!

In your attempt to look and feel your best this festive season, it’s your skin that faces a lot of challenges. Hence, to breathe new life into your skin, gear up your skincare routine to brighten your skin and spirits. The secret ingredient for your festive glow and shine this year has to be Vitamin C!

Start your skin prep with products that are powered by the richness of several natural ingredients that clear out your pores and even your skin tone & give you a boost of hydration!



Also Read: Navratri 2022: Follow these 5 Vastu tips at home for prosperity



To start, cleanse your face with the C-Glow Face Wash enriched with Vitamin C. It protects your skin from pollution and reduces dark spots and pigmentation, all while keeping your skin hydrated and plump for an ethereal glow.

Follow it up with the C-Glow Face Pack to provide intense hydration to your skin. With the power to fuel your skin with exfoliation, even out your skin tone, reduce pigmentation and brighten it all at once, this face pack belongs right in the centre of your skincare kit!

Also Read: Navratri 2022: Want to lose weight this festive season? Here are some easy tips

After your skin is pampered, it's time to rejuvenate and hydrate your lips. With the power of beetroot, walnut, and Vitamin E- NicoLips Lip Brightening Scrub will gently scrub away dirt and dead skin cells, nourish your lips, and reduce pigmentation, thereby giving you smooth and hydrated lips.

To boost your skin, your next step should involve using the C-Glow Serum. Use the C-Glow Face Serum to get brighter, glowing, and radiant skin as it washes away dirt and impurities.

Finally, for a natural and healthy glow, pack your skin with C-Glow Face Cream, advanced formula with natural ingredients and Ayurveda-inspired blends that retain moisture in your skin and improve skin elasticity, protect against free radicals & premature ageing caused by UV rays.