Navaratri 2022: 9 days of celebration, colours, forms of Durga, history and its significance

Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in India. It is a nine-day-long celebration that marks the victory of good over evil.

Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the Hindu community. And it is celebrated for nine long days and marks the victory of good over evil. People worship the nine forms of goddess Durga during this time. This year Navratri will be celebrated in September. 26th and will end on October 5th.

History and its significance -

Navratri, which means 'nine nights.' 'Nava' means 'nine,’ and 'Ratri' means 'night.'Navratri, or the ‘nine nights’, is that time of the year when we get the chance to experience deep rest. This brings freedom from all kinds of problems. Fasting, prayers, and other spiritual practices are done during this period.

Durga represents cosmic energy. This Energy makes the whole Creation. The things that we enjoy in our daily lives are a manifestation of Durga. Durga serves us in many forms. The forms can be our mother, father, friends, husband, wife, son, daughter and Guru. . The puja we perform during these nine days of Navratri is a way of honouring Durga and showing our gratitude to her.

Forms of goddess and colour for each day -

Day 1- Shailaputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. In this form, Devi Parvati is revered as the daughter of Himalaya Raja. The colour of this day is white. She is worshipped so we can attain the highest state of consciousness.

Day 2- Brahmacharini is the form of Parvati in which she attains severe penance to have Lord Shiva as her consort. Brahma means divine consciousness, and achar means behaviour. . This day is sacred to meditate and explore our inner divinity. The colour for this day is red.

Day 3 - Chandraghata is the unique form that Devi Parvati, at her marriage, withhold shiva. The moon represents our mind. Our mind is restless and keeps moving from one thought to another, whiteout stopping. This day signifies leaving all worries of the mind and focusing on the goddess. The colour for this day is royal blue.

Day 4 - Kushmanda, which means a pumpkin. Ku means little, Sushma means energy, and anda refers to an egg. t is one of the most pranic vegetables. We worship Devi Kushmandaon this day, so she showers us with her divine energy. The colour for this day is yellow.

Day 5 - Skandamata the Mother of Skanda. She represents motherly affection. Worshipping this form brings an abundance of wisdom and wealth to our life. The colour for this day is green.

Day 6 - Katyayani. It is a form of Durga that eliminates the demonic forces in the universe. She was born from the anger of the gods. She was created to restore balance in the universe. She is the one who killed Mahishasura. The colour for this day is grey.

Day 7 - Kalaratri represents the night. The night is also considered an aspect of the goddess Durga. She brings rest and comfort to our souls. The colour for this day is orange.

Day 8 - Devi Mahagauri is that which is beautiful and gives a purpose and freedom in life. She represents the beauty of nature and the energy that liberates us. The colour for this day is peacock green.

Day 9 - Devi Siddhidatri. Siddhi means perfection, hence also called the goddess of perfection. She helps us during difficult situations. She sings us peace in our life. The colour for this day is pink.