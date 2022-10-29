World stroke day 2022: Lifestyle changes you can make to avoid stroke

World stroke day 2022 is celebrated every year on October 29. Most people think stroke is a heart disease, but in reality, it is a disease related to our brain. Like cancer, many deaths are happening every year due to stroke. Here are some things you can change in your lifestyle to avoid a stroke.

Image: Getty Images

World Stroke Day is celebrated on October 29, and it's the best time to spread awareness about the lifestyle changes you can make to prevent stroke or reduce the chances of getting a second stroke. To avoid the risks of getting a stroke, one can best manage chronic diseases like high BP, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity and heart disease, which could make one more susceptible to a stroke. Lifestyle changes can significantly prevent stroke, as they can help minimize the risk of clogged arteries. Saying no to alcohol, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking, losing weight, and managing stress can help.

Image: Trang Doan/pexels.com

Fruits and vegetables: Eating seasonal fruits and vegetables can help lower the risk of a stroke as these are naturally low in fat and calories but rich in fibre. Food high in magnesium, such as spinach, also helps minimize the risk of stroke. ALSO READ: 5 Health benefits of kiwi, especially if your recovering from dengue

Image: Getty Images

Whole grains: These are loaded with fibre, Vitamin B, magnesium and iron, which can help minimize the chances of a stroke. Therefore, choosing whole grain bread and cereal, oatmeal and brown rice is recommended. Eat whole-grain bread instead of refined white bread.

Image: Getty Images

Opt for low-fat dairy products: In some observational studies, dairy consumption has been inversely associated with blood pressure, and hypertension is a potent risk factor for stroke. No-fat milk, yoghurt and cheese can help manage high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes and lower the stroke risk.

Refrain from eating high-cholesterol foods: Fast foods like burgers, cheese, and ice cream can increase the risk of stroke. Diets high in trans fats are also associated with high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease risk.

Image: Getty Images