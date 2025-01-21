Vistra Stock Surges Pre-Market As Nancy Pelosi Buys Call Options Worth $1 Million: Retail Turns Bullish

Nancy Pelosi’s disclosure revealed she purchased 50 call options of Vistra with an expiration date set for Jan. 16, 2026, worth up to $1 million.

Shares of Vistra Corp. (VST) surged nearly 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi filed her latest Period Transaction Report on Friday.

Pelosi’s disclosure revealed she purchased 50 call options of Vistra with an expiration date set for Jan. 16, 2026, worth up to $1 million.

Vistra is a retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas. It has a capacity of 39 gigawatts and its portfolio comprises natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities.

Pelosi also purchased call options of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Tempus AI (TEM).

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits entered the ‘extremely bullish’ (75/100) territory from ‘bearish’ (36/100) a day ago.

Message volume also surged significantly to enter the ‘high’ (73/100) zone from ‘low’ (42/100) a day ago.

VST retail sentiment VST sentiment and message volume January 21, 2025, as of 8:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Investors and traders sounded optimistic after Pelosi’s trade.

Another user thinks the Vistra stock price is headed for $200 this week.

Meanwhile, one user quipped that last week’s fire at its battery storage facility in Moss Landing, California, failed to have an adverse impact on the stock.

Vistra’s share price has gained nearly 116% in the past six months, and over 327% over the past year.

