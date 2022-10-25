Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Health benefits of kiwi, especially if your recovering from dengue

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Eating a healthy diet can promote short- and long-term recovery for someone suffering from Dengue. One such fruit is the Kiwi, which has a high content of vitamin C and dietary fibre content. Read on to find out the remarkable advantages of this fruit.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Dengue is a viral infection which is spread by the female Aedes mosquito and transmits the dengue-causing virus to our cells from infected to healthy people through their bites. Dengue not only weakens your body, but it also causes severe complications in your body, such as platelet loss and, in some rare cases, dengue shock syndrome. If someone catches Dengue fever, consuming a nutritious diet is critical to aid short-term and long-term recovery. Nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables have numerous health benefits and should be included in your diet. Kiwi is one such fruit, which is well-known for its high vitamin C and dietary fibre content. Kiwi fruit can benefit your heart health, digestion, and your immunity. It is a nutritious fruit which is high in vitamins and antioxidants. Here are the five health benefits of Kiwi.

    Provides immunity: Kiwis can significantly boost the body’s immune response due to their high vitamin C content. Kiwi fruit, which is high in antioxidants, can help our body eliminate free radicals and can also reduce oxidative stress in our body.

    Regulates heart health: Kiwis also have a high content of dietary fibre, which lowers the risk factors of getting any heart disease by lowering LDL or the bad cholesterol in your body.

    Also Read: Delicious dessert recipes you can binge on Sunday

    Promotes digestion: Kiwis high in dietary fibre can help reduce the effects of constipation and various other gastrointestinal issues and discomfort in your body.

    Promotes eye health: Kiwis are high in antioxidants, carotenoids and minerals. As a result, they can help in your eye health and can help in boosting your vision.

    Boost Lungs health: When your immunity is weak, many dengue patients with asthma may experience increased symptoms. Vitamin C in Kiwi helps reduce the symptoms in such conditions by boosting the lungs’ functioning.

    Also Read: Symptoms, complications, causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to have flat abs in 10 days? Can Japanese towel exercises help you? Read this RBA

    Want to have flat abs in 10 days? Can Japanese towel exercises help you? Read this

    Post Diwali: How to reduce weight after overeating sweets and oily food; know how to detoxify your body RBA

    Post-Diwali: How to reduce weight after overeating sweets and oily food; know how to detoxify your body

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know safe ways to Surya Grahan; how to watch it online here - adt

    Solar eclipse 2022: Know safe ways to view Surya Grahan; how to watch it online here

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 25 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 25, 2022: Beneficial day for Pisces, Aquarius; be careful for Gemini, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for October 25 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 25, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    KTET 2022 Exam on Nov 26 registrations begin Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test from today Know how to apply exam pattern more gcw

    KTET 2022: Exam on Nov 26, registrations begin for today; Know how to apply, exam pattern & more

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University releases NCWEB first cut-off list; admission begins on October 26 - adt

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University releases NCWEB first cut-off list; admission begins on October 26

    Want to have flat abs in 10 days? Can Japanese towel exercises help you? Read this RBA

    Want to have flat abs in 10 days? Can Japanese towel exercises help you? Read this

    WWE Pretty much baited Roman Reigns into a match - Logan Paul on facing him at Crown Jewel-ayh

    WWE: 'Pretty much baited Roman Reigns into a match' - Logan Paul on facing him at Crown Jewel

    Darasingh Khurana to mark his Malayalam debut alongside Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia drb

    Darasing Khurana to mark his Malayalam debut alongside Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon