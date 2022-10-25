5 Health benefits of kiwi, especially if your recovering from dengue

Eating a healthy diet can promote short- and long-term recovery for someone suffering from Dengue. One such fruit is the Kiwi, which has a high content of vitamin C and dietary fibre content. Read on to find out the remarkable advantages of this fruit.



Dengue is a viral infection which is spread by the female Aedes mosquito and transmits the dengue-causing virus to our cells from infected to healthy people through their bites. Dengue not only weakens your body, but it also causes severe complications in your body, such as platelet loss and, in some rare cases, dengue shock syndrome. If someone catches Dengue fever, consuming a nutritious diet is critical to aid short-term and long-term recovery. Nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables have numerous health benefits and should be included in your diet. Kiwi is one such fruit, which is well-known for its high vitamin C and dietary fibre content. Kiwi fruit can benefit your heart health, digestion, and your immunity. It is a nutritious fruit which is high in vitamins and antioxidants. Here are the five health benefits of Kiwi.

Provides immunity: Kiwis can significantly boost the body’s immune response due to their high vitamin C content. Kiwi fruit, which is high in antioxidants, can help our body eliminate free radicals and can also reduce oxidative stress in our body.

Regulates heart health: Kiwis also have a high content of dietary fibre, which lowers the risk factors of getting any heart disease by lowering LDL or the bad cholesterol in your body.

