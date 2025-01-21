Charles Schwab Stock Surges Pre-Market On Significant Jump In Net Income: Retail’s Unconvinced

CEO Rick Wurster noted that strong client engagement, increased margin utilization, encouraging client cash trends, and record net inflows into Managed Investing Solutions helped lift the fourth-quarter revenue.

Charles Schwab Stock Surges Pre-Market On Significant Jump In Net Income: Retail’s Unconvinced
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 7:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 7:47 PM IST

Shares of Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) surged over 5% in Tuesday’s pre-market session after the firm reported upbeat fourth-quarter results driven by record net inflows into the company’s Managed Investing Solutions.

Schwab reported a 20% year-over-year (YoY) rise in its fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue to $5.33 billion compared to a Wall Street estimate of $5.12 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.01 versus an estimated $0.88. Adjusted net income surged 44% to $1.97 billion.

CEO Rick Wurster noted that strong client engagement, increased margin utilization, encouraging client cash trends, and record net inflows into Managed Investing Solutions helped lift the fourth-quarter revenue.

The firm added $115 billion in core net new assets during the quarter, taking its asset gathering for the year to $367 billion. Total client assets increased 19% YoY to $10.10 trillion.

Schwab said new brokerage account openings rose 23% YoY to 1.1 million for the quarter, pushing total active accounts to 36.5 million. Trading activity rose 11% compared to the previous quarter as client engagement surged following the election.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (45/100). The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

SCHW’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:53 a.m. ET on Jan. 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits SCHW’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:53 a.m. ET on Jan. 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Analysts have highlighted mixed opinions on the stock lately.

According to TheFly, Citi lowered the firm's price target on Charles Schwab to $80 from $85 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The brokerage also opened a "90-day downside catalyst watch" on the shares.

However, Deutsche Bank raised the firm's price target on the stock to $98 from $84 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares as part of a 2025 outlook for the brokers, asset managers, and exchanges sector.

SCHW shares have gained over 3% since the beginning of the year and have risen over 20% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

KeyCorp Stock Hits 1-Week Low After Swinging To Q4 Loss, Triggers Some Bearish Retail Chatter

KeyCorp Stock Hits 1-Week Low After Swinging To Q4 Loss, Triggers Some Bearish Retail Chatter

Recent Stories

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

Israel top military leader Lt Gen Herzi Halevi resigns over October 7 Hamas attack failures snt

Israel top military leader Lt Gen Herzi Halevi resigns over October 7 Hamas attack failures

Recent Videos

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon
Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon