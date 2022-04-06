Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is your sperm count low? Here are 5 tips to boost fertility naturally

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 4:03 PM IST

    Semen transports sperms and fluids that feed the sperm; any cause altering these might influence men's fertility. The most prevalent finding in infertile males is a low sperm count. On the occasion of World Health Day 2022, here are five tips to improve your word count.

    Semen transports sperms and fluids that feed the sperm; any cause altering these might influence men's fertility. The most prevalent finding in infertile males is a low sperm count, which is caused by a lack of fructose in the sperm as well as a blockage in the ejaculation route. Falling sperm levels have been a cause for concern.

    Here are five tips for increasing sperm count:

    1. Maintain good genital hygiene: Maintaining good genital hygiene is critical to preventing infections.
     

    2. Avoid alcohol, smoke: Stop using alcohol and smoke. While occasional alcohol drinking is OK, excessive consumption might result in poorer sperm production owing to lowered levels of male hormones such as testosterone, follicle stimulating hormone, and leuteinizing hormone. Smoking (including passive smoking) can also cause reduced motility in sperms, as well as damage to their structure and DNA.

    Also Read | Plastic from sperm? Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

    3. Adapt healthy life: To stay fit, eat well, sleep well, and exercise often. A healthy lifestyle might involve consuming a nutritious food and keeping a healthy weight in accordance with BMI guidelines. Physical activity on a regular basis is also advised. Healthy sperm is produced by a healthy body.

    Also Read | Jackfruit: From boosting sperm count to many hidden benefits; know more about king of South Indian fruits

    4. Avoid stress: De-stress at work and at home. Stress has been shown to boost the synthesis of hormones such glucocorticoids, which can lead to a decrease in testosterone and sperm production. As a result, men must prioritise their mental and emotional wellness in order to maintain a normal sperm count.

    5. Get enough vitamins and minerals: Several vitamins and minerals function as antioxidants, and some research has connected antioxidant consumption to improved sperm count. Several studies show that ingesting folate and zinc together may increase sperm health overall, including concentration and count.

    Also Read | Foods that help men boost their fertility

