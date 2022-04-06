Is your sperm count low? Here are 5 tips to boost fertility naturally

Semen transports sperms and fluids that feed the sperm; any cause altering these might influence men's fertility. The most prevalent finding in infertile males is a low sperm count. On the occasion of World Health Day 2022, here are five tips to improve your word count.

1. Maintain good genital hygiene: Maintaining good genital hygiene is critical to preventing infections.



2. Avoid alcohol, smoke: Stop using alcohol and smoke. While occasional alcohol drinking is OK, excessive consumption might result in poorer sperm production owing to lowered levels of male hormones such as testosterone, follicle stimulating hormone, and leuteinizing hormone. Smoking (including passive smoking) can also cause reduced motility in sperms, as well as damage to their structure and DNA. Also Read | Plastic from sperm? Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

3. Adapt healthy life: To stay fit, eat well, sleep well, and exercise often. A healthy lifestyle might involve consuming a nutritious food and keeping a healthy weight in accordance with BMI guidelines. Physical activity on a regular basis is also advised. Healthy sperm is produced by a healthy body. Also Read | Jackfruit: From boosting sperm count to many hidden benefits; know more about king of South Indian fruits

4. Avoid stress: De-stress at work and at home. Stress has been shown to boost the synthesis of hormones such glucocorticoids, which can lead to a decrease in testosterone and sperm production. As a result, men must prioritise their mental and emotional wellness in order to maintain a normal sperm count.