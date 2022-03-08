Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    On the occasion of Women's Day, we talked to 5 women founders on their remarkable entrepreneurship journey and leading with positive belief and confidence.

    Every woman, who desires to dream, can accomplish anything irrespective of having leadership qualities. Making space in the world of men is courageous. There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. – Rihanna (Pop SInger).

     

    Barkha Bhatnagar and Meghna Kishore

    As women entrepreneurs, we take pride in solving a problem that most young mothers face - finding good quality and comfortable organic baby clothing that is free of harmful chemicals. Through Greendigo, we endeavor to demonstrate that it is possible to strike the delicate balance between people, the planet, and profit. Both of us view challenges as opportunities and in our opinion, it is unfair to compare the sexes. Both women and men have their own strengths and shortcomings. Leadership is gender-neutral since it mostly depends on personal talent, capability, and merit. The success mantra that we live by is—no matter how far you’ve come, you can always go further- Barkha Bhatnagar Das - and Meghna Kishore - Co-Founders of Greendigo

    Rishu Gandhi

    My success mantra is primarily being in harmony with nature and zeal to never give up on your dreams. We need to live every moment of our life intensely and with consciousness towards the well being of all humans and living beings. We should vow to ensure no damage to ourselves and any other thing in the Universe. Love yourself, your job and life on the whole, with respect and love for all. You are what you think and act, success and profit are mere consequences of it. What is important is that in the end, you grow both materially and spiritually as per your nature, capacity and without limiting the maximum that life and this beautiful Planet offers to you-Ms. Rishu Gandhi, Co-founder, Mother Sparsh

    Clelia Cecilia Angelon

    My success mantra is primarily being in harmony with nature and zeal to never give up on your dreams. We need to live every moment of our life intensely and with consciousness towards the well being of all humans and living beings. We should vow to ensure no damage to ourselves and any other thing in the Universe. Love yourself, your job and life on the whole, with respect and love for all. You are what you think and act, success and profit are mere consequences of it. What is important is that in the end, you grow both materially and spiritually as per your nature, capacity and without limiting the maximum that life and this beautiful Planet offers to you-Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder Surya Brasil
     

    Binti Arora

    Srishti Fine Jewelry, we are a 25-year-old family-run gold, and diamond business from Bangalore, owned by me and my husband, Suresh. We started designing antique pieces and making jewellery for friends and relatives in Bengaluru and it sort of picked up from there. As my husband and I are qualified gemologists certified by GIA, we launched Srishti in 1995. And since then we specialize in handcrafted jewellery.-Binti Arora, Co-founder, Srishti fine jewellery

    Anindita Kannan

    The thrill and excitement of being  a newbie in the entrepreneur/startup space is something else. We are still at the starting line and have a long way to go. Though the three things that have been instrumental in our success so far is: 1) The love and trust of our clients 2) The ability to think on the spot and find quick solutions 3) Patience, hard work and taking up challenges with a smile - Anindita Kannan, Founder, Ecru PR

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women s Day 2022 Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe gcw

    Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe

    Women Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about RCB

    Women's Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about

    International Women's Day 2022: Good news for all ladies; put your guards down and talk freely RCB

    International Women's Day 2022: Good news for all ladies; put your guards down and talk freely

    Women Day special: Let's talk about depression in women; types, causes and symptoms RCB

    Women's Day special: Let's talk about depression in women; types, causes and symptoms

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa RCB

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war: Situation uncertain, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately-dnm

    ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    Football No one is above Barcelona: Joan Laporta has no regrets over Lionel Messi departure to PSG

    'No one is above Barcelona': Laporta has no regrets over Messi's departure

    International flights to resume March 27

    International flights to India to resume from March 27

    Russia Ukraine war: Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report-adt

    Rupee could fall to all-time low of Rs 80 per dollar: Report

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity-ayh

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon