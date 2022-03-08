Women's Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey
On the occasion of Women's Day, we talked to 5 women founders on their remarkable entrepreneurship journey and leading with positive belief and confidence.
Every woman, who desires to dream, can accomplish anything irrespective of having leadership qualities. Making space in the world of men is courageous. There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. – Rihanna (Pop SInger).
Barkha Bhatnagar and Meghna Kishore
As women entrepreneurs, we take pride in solving a problem that most young mothers face - finding good quality and comfortable organic baby clothing that is free of harmful chemicals. Through Greendigo, we endeavor to demonstrate that it is possible to strike the delicate balance between people, the planet, and profit. Both of us view challenges as opportunities and in our opinion, it is unfair to compare the sexes. Both women and men have their own strengths and shortcomings. Leadership is gender-neutral since it mostly depends on personal talent, capability, and merit. The success mantra that we live by is—no matter how far you’ve come, you can always go further- Barkha Bhatnagar Das - and Meghna Kishore - Co-Founders of Greendigo
Rishu Gandhi
My success mantra is primarily being in harmony with nature and zeal to never give up on your dreams. We need to live every moment of our life intensely and with consciousness towards the well being of all humans and living beings. We should vow to ensure no damage to ourselves and any other thing in the Universe. Love yourself, your job and life on the whole, with respect and love for all. You are what you think and act, success and profit are mere consequences of it. What is important is that in the end, you grow both materially and spiritually as per your nature, capacity and without limiting the maximum that life and this beautiful Planet offers to you-Ms. Rishu Gandhi, Co-founder, Mother Sparsh
Clelia Cecilia Angelon
Binti Arora
Srishti Fine Jewelry, we are a 25-year-old family-run gold, and diamond business from Bangalore, owned by me and my husband, Suresh. We started designing antique pieces and making jewellery for friends and relatives in Bengaluru and it sort of picked up from there. As my husband and I are qualified gemologists certified by GIA, we launched Srishti in 1995. And since then we specialize in handcrafted jewellery.-Binti Arora, Co-founder, Srishti fine jewellery
Anindita Kannan
The thrill and excitement of being a newbie in the entrepreneur/startup space is something else. We are still at the starting line and have a long way to go. Though the three things that have been instrumental in our success so far is: 1) The love and trust of our clients 2) The ability to think on the spot and find quick solutions 3) Patience, hard work and taking up challenges with a smile - Anindita Kannan, Founder, Ecru PR