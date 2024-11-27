Why You Should Visit Dhanushkodi in Winter?

Located on the southern tip of Rameswaram island in Tamil Nadu, Dhanushkodi is known for its haunting beauty, historical significance, and serene beaches. Destroyed by a cyclone in 1964, this ghost town offers a unique experience for winter vacationers.

Dhanushkodi's Haunting Beauty

Dhanushkodi, a hidden gem known for its eerie beauty and historical significance, is a must-visit during your winter vacation. Located on the southern tip of Rameswaram island, it's an abandoned town offering unique travel experiences.

Exploring Dhanushkodi

Dhanushkodi's haunting beauty, unique history, and serene beaches make it a perfect addition to your winter vacation itinerary. It promises an unforgettable and soulful travel experience. Here's why you should include Dhanushkodi in your winter travel plans. Winter offers the perfect opportunity for birdwatching in Dhanushkodi, as the region becomes a haven for migratory birds. From flamingos to elusive shorebirds, the area attracts a diverse range of species, making it a paradise for bird enthusiasts.



Dhanushkodi Ghost Town

Dhanushkodi, also known as a ghost town, is famed for its serene beaches and captivating history. Let's explore why it's a must-visit during winter. It's believed to be the starting point of Ram Setu, built by Lord Ram.

Dhanushkodi Beach

Tragically, this once-thriving town was devastated by a cyclone in 1964. Dhanushkodi's unparalleled beauty is shaped by its unique geography. Surrounded by the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean, it boasts pristine beaches.

Dhanushkodi's Winter Charm

For birdwatchers, Dhanushkodi becomes a haven during winter. Located a short distance from the pilgrimage center of Rameswaram, it's easily accessible. Visit Dhanushkodi with family and friends this winter.

Latest Videos