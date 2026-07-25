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Can a human die from an anaconda bite?

You might wonder if a human can die from an anaconda bite. According to a National Geographic report, an anaconda's bite doesn't spread venom because they are non-venomous. But the way it catches its prey is what's truly terrifying. Anacondas are constrictor snakes. This means they wrap their body around their prey and suffocate it to death. They use their teeth to get a grip, but their fangs have no venom. If an anaconda bites you, it can cause deep wounds, bleeding, and infection.