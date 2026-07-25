Anaconda Facts: No Venom, But One Bite Can Be Deadly. Here's Why
The anaconda is one of the world's biggest snakes, but it has no venom. So why is it still counted among the most dangerous snakes on the planet? We've got the full story for you.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
One of the largest snakes, the anaconda
Some snakes are extremely dangerous because of their venom. Every year, snakebites kill many people. When you think of a giant snake, the anaconda comes to mind. It's famous in the wild and considered the world's largest snake. We've all seen how terrifying it can be in movies. But if it's not venomous, why is it so dangerous?
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Image Credit : AI Generated
Can a human die from an anaconda bite?
You might wonder if a human can die from an anaconda bite. According to a National Geographic report, an anaconda's bite doesn't spread venom because they are non-venomous. But the way it catches its prey is what's truly terrifying. Anacondas are constrictor snakes. This means they wrap their body around their prey and suffocate it to death. They use their teeth to get a grip, but their fangs have no venom. If an anaconda bites you, it can cause deep wounds, bleeding, and infection.
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Image Credit : our own
When does the danger increase?
If a large anaconda, which is usually 6-8 metres long, wraps itself completely around a human, the pressure can cause suffocation or organ damage, leading to death. There are many types of anacondas, but the most famous is the Green Anaconda. It can be 4 to 6 metres (13 to 20 feet) long. The largest ones can even reach 8 to 9 metres (26 to 30 feet). A big anaconda can weigh between 150 to 250 kilograms.
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Image Credit : our own
How big an animal can an anaconda swallow?
Anacondas are constrictor snakes. They kill their prey by crushing it and then swallowing it whole. Their diet includes fish, birds, deer, wild boars, and even larger animals like small crocodiles and jaguars. A 6-metre-long anaconda can easily swallow an animal weighing 50-60 kg.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
They live in water
Anacondas are excellent swimmers and spend most of their time underwater. The females are larger than the males. They don't lay eggs; instead, they give birth to live young. Attacks on humans by anacondas are very rare, and they have caused little harm to people.
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