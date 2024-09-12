Which country claims Chicken as its National Bird? Know HERE

Chicken meat is a favorite among meat eaters in India. But did you know that chicken is also the national bird of a country? Which country has chicken as its national bird? Most people don't know the answer to this question

There are many people who say that their meal is not complete without chicken. Similarly, there are many people who love to eat chicken

Chicken is not only popular in the world for food. Chicken is also the national bird of a major country in the world

Every country has a specific national animal or national bird. The national bird of our country is the peacock

Similarly, 'chicken' is also the national bird of a country. That too is the national bird of a country near India. Do you know which country it is?

Now is the time to answer your question. Yes, chicken is the national bird of our neighboring country Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has given this status to its chickens for many years

Earlier its name was Ceylon Junglefowl. This bird is found only in various forests of Sri Lanka. It is a type of chicken. It is an omnivorous wild bird, meaning it eats both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. The wild chicken is about 35 cm long and weighs 510 to 645 grams

Not only Sri Lanka, but the national bird of the European country France is also a chicken. Here a type of wild chicken called Gallic chicken has been made the national bird

