What is Winter Depression? Tips to combat seasonal Depression

Many people experience physical and mental health issues during winter, particularly younger generations who are prone to depression. It's crucial to prioritize physical and mental well-being during this season

Do seasons impact our mind and body? Is winter depression a real phenomenon? Do seasons truly affect our health? Explore the truth

Counseling psychologists explain Seasonal Affective Disorder, a condition linked to specific seasons like autumn and winter

Clinical psychologists highlight depression as a global issue, affecting mental and physical health, sleep, and eating habits

Doctors explain how reduced sunlight exposure in winter alters brain chemistry, increasing anxiety and depression issues

Doctors link reduced physical activity and staying indoors during winter to worsened mental health during the cold season

Doctors recommend increasing physical activity, sunlight exposure, and avoiding prolonged inactivity and oversleeping to combat winter depression

