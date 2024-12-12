What is Winter Depression? Tips to combat seasonal Depression

Many people experience physical and mental health issues during winter, particularly younger generations who are prone to depression. It's crucial to prioritize physical and mental well-being during this season

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

While many fall ill during monsoon season, doctors note a rise in depression during autumn and winter

Winter in India is festive, yet many struggle with depression.

Winter is a time for weddings and festivals in India, but it's also a time when many experience depression and winter lethargy

Winter depression and lethargy keep many from leaving their beds

Many struggle with winter blues, reluctant to leave the comfort of their beds due to cold weather and its impact on physical and mental health

Do seasons impact our mind and body? Is winter depression a real phenomenon? Do seasons truly affect our health? Explore the truth

Depression amidst winter festivities: A hidden struggle.

Shorter days and less sunlight in winter can contribute to depression, impacting many even during festive times

Experts explain Seasonal Affective Disorder and its impact.

Counseling psychologists explain Seasonal Affective Disorder, a condition linked to specific seasons like autumn and winter

Winter depression is a global issue, affecting millions.

Clinical psychologists highlight depression as a global issue, affecting mental and physical health, sleep, and eating habits

Lack of sunlight contributes to winter depression, say doctors.

Doctors explain how reduced sunlight exposure in winter alters brain chemistry, increasing anxiety and depression issues

Reduced activity and staying indoors worsen winter depression.

Doctors link reduced physical activity and staying indoors during winter to worsened mental health during the cold season

Tips for staying physically and mentally healthy in winter.

Doctors recommend increasing physical activity, sunlight exposure, and avoiding prolonged inactivity and oversleeping to combat winter depression

