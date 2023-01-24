Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want healthy and glowing skin? Try these 3 unique facials

    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 7:35 AM IST

    You may have yet to hear about several unique facials. Continue reading to learn about three facials you should try next.

    Healthy, bright skin is undoubtedly at the top of any girl's desire list. We all want to look our best and have that gorgeous glow on, especially when a function is coming up in a few days. Most of us achieve it by going to a salon and getting a facial.

    A facial not only eliminates dead skin but also aids in the removal of excess oils and pollutants. You've probably heard of several facials that your salon assistant may have advised based on your skin type. However, there are some unique facials that you may not have heard about. 

    Nano Facials
    This is not your typical cream-based facial; instead, it uses nanotechnology to erase fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, oily skin, dry skin, or sunspots. It works on the layers of your skin that a standard facial cannot. It is a painless therapy used to supply necessary nutrients to your skin.

    Cryotherapy Facials
    This is one of the strangest yet most effective face treatments. It is the ultimate cold facial in which your face is subjected to ice vapours, which tighten the skin and decrease puffiness.

    Fire and Ice Facial
    Doesn't it sound different? This facial combines both heat and cold treatments to revitalise your skin. It is suited for all skin types and is used to exfoliate deeply to meet your skin's demands. To eliminate fine lines and soften your face, it contains retinol, antioxidants, botanical acids, and niacinamide, followed by rosemary extract, green tea extract, an aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid-infused mask.

