    Walnuts to Pistachios: 7 dry fruits you must eat for good eye-health

    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

    Dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, dried apricots, raisins, dried blueberries, and goji berries benefit eye health with vitamins and antioxidants. Essential for vision, they combat conditions like AMD and cataracts. A balanced diet is crucial

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    Discover the key dry fruits promoting eye health—almonds, walnuts, pistachios, dried apricots, raisins, dried blueberries, and goji berries. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, they safeguard against conditions like AMD and cataracts. Optimal eye care involves a balanced diet and personalized guidance

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Almonds: Almonds are rich in vitamin E, which may help protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Walnuts: Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for maintaining overall eye health and preventing conditions such as dry eyes

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Pistachios: Pistachios are a good source of lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that play a role in protecting the eyes from harmful high-energy light waves like ultraviolet rays

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Dried Apricots: Dried apricots are high in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy vision, and a deficiency can lead to night blindness

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Raisins: Raisins contain a mix of vitamins, including vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining good eyesight, and antioxidants that can help protect the eyes

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Dried Blueberries: Blueberries, even when dried, retain their high antioxidant content, particularly anthocyanins. These compounds may contribute to reducing oxidative stress in the eyes

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Dried Goji Berries: Goji berries are rich in zeaxanthin, lutein, and vitamin C, which can contribute to protecting the eyes from age-related conditions and maintaining good vision

