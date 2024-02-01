Walnuts to Pistachios: 7 dry fruits you must eat for good eye-health

Dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, dried apricots, raisins, dried blueberries, and goji berries benefit eye health with vitamins and antioxidants. Essential for vision, they combat conditions like AMD and cataracts. A balanced diet is crucial

Pixabay

Discover the key dry fruits promoting eye health—almonds, walnuts, pistachios, dried apricots, raisins, dried blueberries, and goji berries. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, they safeguard against conditions like AMD and cataracts. Optimal eye care involves a balanced diet and personalized guidance

Pixabay

Almonds: Almonds are rich in vitamin E, which may help protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts

Pixabay

Walnuts: Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for maintaining overall eye health and preventing conditions such as dry eyes

Pixabay

Pistachios: Pistachios are a good source of lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that play a role in protecting the eyes from harmful high-energy light waves like ultraviolet rays

Pixabay

Dried Apricots: Dried apricots are high in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining healthy vision, and a deficiency can lead to night blindness

Pixabay

Raisins: Raisins contain a mix of vitamins, including vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining good eyesight, and antioxidants that can help protect the eyes

Pixabay

Dried Blueberries: Blueberries, even when dried, retain their high antioxidant content, particularly anthocyanins. These compounds may contribute to reducing oxidative stress in the eyes

Pixabay

Dried Goji Berries: Goji berries are rich in zeaxanthin, lutein, and vitamin C, which can contribute to protecting the eyes from age-related conditions and maintaining good vision