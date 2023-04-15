Vishu 2023: Messages, wishes, images to share on Facebook/WhatsApp with loved ones

Vishu 2023: Vishu marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year. This day is also considered a harvest festival and it marks the beginning of the Spring Season. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones to celebrate the festival of Vishu.



The most wonderful time of the year is here. The new year is celebrated throughout the country at this time. Vishu is celebrated in Kerala on the first day of the Malayalam month of Medam. Vishu, which falls on April 15, carries with it the hope of a brighter tomorrow and the promise of a fruitful year ahead. Vishu is the time of year when Malayalis display numerous auspicious objects in front of their homes and observe them first thing in the morning. (Photo: Pixabay)

Vishu 2023 wishes 1. May this day bring prosperity, happiness, and joy to you and your family. 2. May the joy of Vishu bring prosperity and cheer. Have a beautiful day ahead with your loved ones near. Happy Vishu. 3. May the joy of Vishu bring prosperity and cheer. Have a beautiful day ahead with your loved ones near. Happy Vishu. 4. May the light of Vishu bring peace and harmony into your life.

(Photo: Pixabay)

5. May the blessings of Lord Krishna be with you on Vishu. 6. May good fortune and happiness continue to shine upon you. 7. May the new year bring you success in all your endeavours and may your dreams and aspirations come true. Happy Vishu! (Photo: Freepik)