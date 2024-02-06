Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day 2024: Make a fruit basket this V-day for your loved one; Here's a list of 7 fruits to include

    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    Valentine's Day fruit basket featuring strawberries, cherries, raspberries, grapes, pomegranate, oranges, and passion fruit. Symbolizing love, passion, and vitality, this arrangement offers a deliciously romantic gesture for the occasion

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    Indulge in the essence of romance with our Valentine's Day fruit basket. Bursting with strawberries, cherries, and more, it's a vibrant expression of love and passion, perfect for sharing intimate moments with your special someone

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Strawberries: These heart-shaped fruits symbolize love and passion. They are juicy, sweet, and perfect for sharing with your loved one. Plus, they're often associated with romantic occasions like Valentine's Day

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Cherries: Cherries are not only delicious but also represent sweetness and indulgence. Their deep red color adds a touch of romance to the basket, and they're great for popping into each other's mouths for a playful moment

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Raspberries: Similar to strawberries, raspberries are also heart-shaped and packed with flavor. They symbolize kindness and are a delightful addition to any romantic gesture

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Grapes: Grapes are associated with fertility, abundance, and prosperity. They are perfect for sharing and feeding each other, enhancing the sense of intimacy and closeness

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Pomegranate: Pomegranates are often considered a symbol of love and fertility in many cultures. Their vibrant red color and juicy seeds add a burst of flavor and sensuality to the fruit basket

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Oranges: Oranges symbolize energy, vitality, and new beginnings. They add a refreshing citrusy touch to the basket, balancing out the sweetness of other fruits and representing the zestiness of love

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Passion Fruit: As the name suggests, passion fruit embodies passion and desire. Its exotic flavor and aroma evoke feelings of excitement and intensity, making it a perfect addition to a romantic fruit basket

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for February 6 2024 Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Scorpio Aries Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 6, 2024: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for February 6 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 6, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Valentine Week 2024 Details: Rose Day, Kiss Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day to Propose Day; know about all 7 days RBA

    Valentine's Week 2024: Rose Day, Kiss Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day to Propose Day; know about all 7 days

    World Cancer Day 2024: What HPV vaccination? Know how it can protect you from cervical cancer RBA

    World Cancer Day 2024: What is HPV vaccination? Know how it can protect you from cervical cancer

    World Cancer Day 2024: From awareness to action-let us unite against cancer RBA

    World Cancer Day 2024: From awareness to action-let us unite against cancer

    Recent Stories

    cricket India set to Tour Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series starting on 6th July 2024 osf

    India set to Tour Zimbabwe for five-match T20I series starting on 6th July 2024

    BREAKING Kenya cult leader Paul Mackenzie, 29 others charged with murder of 191 children snt

    BREAKING: Kenya cult leader Paul Mackenzie, 29 others charged with murder of 191 children

    cricket Alastair Cook voices concerns over Joe Root's struggle with 'Bazball' style osf

    Alastair Cook voices concerns over Joe Root's struggle with 'Bazball' style

    Bengaluru's BBMP announces good news for Taxpayers: 50% off on property tax arrears! vkp

    Bengaluru’s BBMP announces good news for Taxpayers: 50% off on property tax arrears!

    ' The minister is shameless...': PC George against FM KN Balagopal on Kerala Budget rkn

    ' The minister is shameless...': PC George against FM KN Balagopal on Kerala Budget

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon