    Valentines Day 2023: Ideas that you can use for proposing to your beloved one

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Want to propose to the woman you love? Check out these romantic ideas, make notes, and gather your confidence. This week, sweep her off her feet and make her your own forever.

    It's never been simpler to express your love for someone or to get down on your knees and ask them to marry you. But it is still bound to make you feel nervous and tense.

    It's not as easy as it would seem to propose to a woman. To make it as remarkable for her as possible, you must put a lot of thought, work and love into how you will be executing it. Below are a few ideas to make her feel special this day.

    1. Make her feel your love:

    Your lady love is the most precious gift of Mother Nature, so always make her feel how important she is to you. Never miss a chance to tell her that she is beautiful in every way. And when you say this, kiss her forehead.

    2. Flowers and chocolates:

    Flowers and chocolates are important enough. Guys, there is no argument in this. If she does not come out as a fan of chocolate and flowers. Even then, you can have a little bit of each of them. Or even better, gift a subtle bouquet and a box of donuts or cupcakes to her that can make her realize your love for her.

    3. Hug her tight:

    Hugs are the most romantic thing you can do to your lady love. Hug her tight for a minimum of 20 seconds, and let her feel your heartbeat. Hug her when she feels stressed. A hug is when she is happy. Be sure to hug her when you feel sad or happy. It will make your relationship bond stronger.

    4. Promise her the world:

    Share some heart felt and real promises of love. Be sure to speak to her as you reveal your original written and spoken vows. These vows, which come from the bottom of your heart, should assure her a lifetime of love and togetherness with you that are full of passion and tenderness.

