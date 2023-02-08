Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Propose Day 2023: Know details about its history, importance

    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Take a leap of faith and make a bold move. It is time to pop the question and make your love groove. Get ready to make your love official on Propose Day.

    Image: Freepik

    Love is in the air, and it's time to celebrate. Get ready to spread love, laughter, and happiness with each passing day of Valentine's week. It starts with Rose Day on Feb 7 and goes on till Valentine's Day. Each day of Valentine's week is about expressing love, affection, and fondness for your special someone in unique ways.

    Get ready to make your love known on Propose Day, the second day of Valentine's week. People use this day to take the next step in their relationship and make their love official. They do it by proposing to their partner romantically.

    From when is it celebrated to its history and significance, this is all you need to know about the special day of love.

    Image: Freepik

    When is Propose day?

    Propose day is about making your love official with your partner. It is marked globally every year on Feb 8 as part of Valentine week celebrations. Followed by Rose day, propose day gets celebrated on the second day in the Valentine's day week to express love and affection to your loved one.

    Image: Freepik

    History of Propose Day:

    The history of Propose Day is not well documented. The origin of this day is unclear. But it is reportedly said that in 1477, the Austrian Archduke Maximilian had proposed to Mary of Burgundy with a diamond ring.

    Image: Pexels

    Princess Charlotte's engagement with her future husband was a topic of significant discussion in 1816. Because of this, the Propose Day became a celebration recognized on the second day of Valentine's Week.

    Image: Pexels

    Importance of Propose day:

    Propose day is a significant eve for couples who are madly head over heels for one another in a romantic relationship.

    Image: Pexels

    It is a day to make their love official by proposing to their partners. The day is considered an important milestone in many relationships. Propose day is a strong symbol of the commitment and love between two individuals.

