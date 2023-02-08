Propose Day 2023: Know details about its history, importance

Take a leap of faith and make a bold move. It is time to pop the question and make your love groove. Get ready to make your love official on Propose Day.

Image: Freepik

Love is in the air, and it's time to celebrate. Get ready to spread love, laughter, and happiness with each passing day of Valentine's week. It starts with Rose Day on Feb 7 and goes on till Valentine's Day. Each day of Valentine's week is about expressing love, affection, and fondness for your special someone in unique ways.

Get ready to make your love known on Propose Day, the second day of Valentine's week. People use this day to take the next step in their relationship and make their love official. They do it by proposing to their partner romantically.

From when is it celebrated to its history and significance, this is all you need to know about the special day of love.