Teddy Day 2023: Adorable ways to share feelings for the couples

Whether you're looking to surprise your significant other or just are eager to show a friend how much you care, here are the most creative ways to express your feelings with a teddy this Teddy Day.

Image: Getty Images, Pexels

Love is in the air as Valentine's week has officially begun! The week of love is filled with special days to celebrate the ones we hold dear, and Teddy Day is no exception. On February 10th, we take the time to show appreciation for our loved ones with a special gift. And what better way to do that than with a fluffy and cuddly teddy bear? These are the ways to make your partner feel special with a teddy bear. ALSO READ: Propose Day 2023: Know details about its history, importance

Image: Getty Images

1. Personalize It: Choose a teddy bear that can be custom-made with your loved one's name, initials, or a special message. You can also look for teddy bears with embroidery services.

Image: Getty Images

For personalizing the teddy that you want to give to your partner this valentine's week, you can even buy a patch sewn on the teddy. Personalizing the teddy bear adds a unique touch that makes the gift even more special and meaningful.

Image: Pexels

2. Pick a unique color: Teddy bears come in variety of colors, each with its own meaning. Red symbolizes love, pink symbolizes admiration, and yellow denotes friendship.

Image: Pexels

Consider the relationship you feel most sure about with your partner and choose a color that best represents your feelings for them.

Image: Pexels