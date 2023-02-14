Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine Day 2023: Distinctive gifting ideas for your special ones

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Giving gifts is a token of love, and when accompanied by a mushy letter or a greeting card, it sure does bring a smile to a lover’s face.

    Image: Pexels

    Exchanging gifts on Valentine’s Day is a romantic way to flaunt your affection for your significant other. Giving gifts isn’t a compulsion. But it is considered a token of love. When accompanied by a mushy letter or a greeting card, it sure does bring a smile to a lover’s face. Be it something branded or just flowers and chocolates, all that matters is to make your significant partner feel special.

    ALSO READ: Kiss Day 2023: Know history, significance of celebrating this day

    With the plethora of gifts and discounts available online or in shops. It sometimes becomes overwhelming to decide what to buy for your lover. Be it shoes or a piece of jewelry. There is a varied palette of options to pick from. Here, we have a curated list of unique gift ideas that might help you this Valentine’s Day.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Bouquet of flowers:

    You can never go wrong with flowers. Get favorite flowers bouquet for your partner and add a personal touch to the fresh blooms. Instead of ordering from stores online, you can visit the local flower markets in your area and handpick flowers for your partner, make a bouquet, and wrap the flowers. You can throw in a handwritten postcard in this bouquet. You set to walk the path of newly blossomed love romance again.

    Image: Pexels

    2. Customized perfume set:

    The lingering scent of your partner on your clothes after you hug for a few minutes longer is definitely one of the most romantic you must have shared together. To appreciate this aspect of your partner, we suggest you pick a couple of perfume sets with your partner. You can also add a scented candle and a few essential oils to the gift box to add more gravity to the scent.

    Image: Pexels

    3. Old cassette tape recorder:

    If you are an old school stuck in the Gen Z era of romance, this is your chance to go back to the black-and-white screen again. Get an old cassette tape player from a vintage store and make a mixtape for your partner to play on it. It can contain your favorite 90s songs. With cassettes, travel time to the golden era of romance on this day of love.

    ALSO READ: Teddy Day 2023: Adorable ways to share feelings for the couples

