    Kiss Day 2023: History, significance behind this day of love with your partner

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    While Kiss day is considered a golden time in Valentine week, it is necessary to have partner consent before you make the step. There are many alternative ways to commemorate Kiss Day than by exchanging kisses.

    Image: Getty Images

    Valentine Day, which falls on February 14, is a day to honor love. The love week, which starts on February 7, is simply an opportunity to express affection towards your partner. People celebrate Valentine’s week by going on dates, giving their loved ones memorable gifts as a token of love, and making promises to be with them through all ups and downs.

    A name is given and assigned to each day of Valentine’s Week. Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day are all observed before the big day. In the love calendar, each day has its value and significance.

    Image: Getty Images

    When is Kiss Day celebrated globally?

    Kiss Day is the seventh day of Valentine’s Week. It is celebrated and marked on February 13, a day before Valentine’s Day.

    Image: Getty Images

    On this day, people in love cement their connection and the festivities of Valentine’s Week with a kiss or express appreciation for their love with this gesture.

    Image: Getty Images

    Especially true and important day of declaring love and trust to your special someone, in a relationship, such couples should really not miss celebrating this wonderful day with their special someone to strengthen their relationship with one another.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kiss Day celebrations:

    Kiss Day is an extended celebration of Valentine’s Week as a kiss may communicate your sentiments and emotions more beautifully and romantically than words can.

    Image: Getty Images

    It is the ideal time to express your sentiments and passion for your lover if you and your partner know each other well and are comfortable with such romantic gestures.

    Image: Getty Images

    The purpose of Kiss Day is to recognize the importance of simple acts of affection and love to honor the power of loving each other as a couple in a relationship. For some, it means going more serious with each other. For some, it means popping the question with a dreamy proposal on this day that is all about love which is regardless of gender.

