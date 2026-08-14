Dirty Cooker Whistle or Rubber Seal? Try These Easy Cleaning Steps at Home
Is your pressure cooker whistle clogged or rubber seal dirty? Learn simple steps to clean both safely at home, remove food residue and keep your cooker fresh, hygienic and ready for everyday cooking.
Don't scrub for hours
Here's all you have to do..
- First, you remove the cooker's whistle and rubber gasket.
- Then, you boil water in a separate pan and add half a spoon of tea powder.
- After it boils well, strain the water. To this strained water, add a little dishwash liquid or shampoo and one tablespoon of baking powder to make a mixture.
- Now, slightly heat the burnt cooker and take it off the stove.
- Pour this mixture inside and swirl it around to cover all sides. Let it sit for a while.
- Later, when you scrub, the burnt stains will come off easily.
Don't forget to wash the whistle and rubber
Cleaning the cooker whistle is very important for safety. Food particles can get stuck inside, which can stop the pressure from releasing properly and lead to an accident.
- You should soak the whistle in hot water with dishwash liquid and baking soda for some time.
- Then, use an old toothbrush to clean the dirt inside.
- Similarly, soak the cooker's rubber gasket in dishwash liquid water and scrub it with a brush to remove all the grease and grime stuck to its edges.
Make it a habit to wash immediately after use
You don't need to scrub very hard to remove these stains.
- Soaking the burnt layer in the hot cleaning mixture first will soften it.
- Then, you can easily remove it with a scrubber.
Make it a habit to wash the cooker immediately after using it. The moment you see burnt stains, follow this home remedy. This will keep your cooker shining for a long time and also help it work better.
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