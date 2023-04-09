Three incredible ways how diabetic people should eat mangoes

Here's how people with diabetes can enjoy their love affair with mangoes in summer without fearing blood sugar spikes.

Image: Getty Images

The season of juicy, delicious, and irresistible mangoes is here. Full of fibre and antioxidants, mangoes pack a nutritional punch and help improve appetite. A storehouse of vitamins, iron, and potassium, mangoes also support heart health and lowers blood pressure. If eaten in moderation, the summer superfood can be amazing for people with diabetes.

Mangoes have low GI (glycaemic index), and fibre and water content in them can slow down the absorption of sugar in the body. However, eating excess mangoes can nullify these benefits as it may lead to increased blood sugar levels. Thus watch your portions when you go for mango this summer. Here are three ways how diabetic people can enjoy mangoes.