Think Someone Is Taking Advantage of You? 5 Psychology Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore
Wondering if someone is taking advantage of you? Learn five psychology-based clues that may reveal one-sided relationships, repeated favour-seeking and manipulative behaviour before the pattern becomes clearer.
Psychology Tricks
In life, we have all kinds of relationships. Some people genuinely want what's best for us. Others might use our kindness, helpful nature, or even our weaknesses for their own benefit. Spotting such people isn't easy because they won't show their true colours. Their words might be sweet, but their actions will have small tell-tale signs. Let's learn to spot them.
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Only when they need something...
A person rarely talks to you, but suddenly becomes super friendly when they need something. They'll call or message you for help, and once the work is done, they disappear again. If this happens repeatedly, it's a sign that the relationship is one-sided. In a healthy relationship, people check in on each other, need or no need.
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The Guilt Trip
When you can't help them, they try to guilt-trip you. They'll say things like, "A real friend would have done this," or "You can't do this small thing for me?" or "After all I've done for you!" to change your mind. Be careful. This isn't always manipulation, but if they constantly pressure you after you've said "no," you need to watch out for this behaviour.
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Using Your Weaknesses Against You
We share our dislikes, fears, and past incidents with people we trust. However, if someone uses that information later to influence our decisions, it's a dangerous sign. So, before sharing your personal stuff, it's important to see how the other person respects your secrets.
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Always Taking, Never Giving
A relationship isn't just about exchanging money or things. It's also about time, attention, help, and emotional support. You are always listening to their problems, helping them out, and being available. But when you need them, they are full of excuses. If this is the case, you need to rethink the relationship.
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Testing Your Boundaries
Even after you clearly say, "I can't do this," the other person keeps asking you for the same thing. Or they start by asking for a small favour, and once you agree, they ask for a bigger one. A person who respects your boundaries will try to accept your decision, even if they don't like it. Someone who wants to use you will keep testing to see how far they can push. Experts say you don't need to be suspicious if someone asks for help once or can't help you on one occasion. But if you see the same behaviour again and again, it's better to be careful.
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