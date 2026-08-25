Even after you clearly say, "I can't do this," the other person keeps asking you for the same thing. Or they start by asking for a small favour, and once you agree, they ask for a bigger one. A person who respects your boundaries will try to accept your decision, even if they don't like it. Someone who wants to use you will keep testing to see how far they can push. Experts say you don't need to be suspicious if someone asks for help once or can't help you on one occasion. But if you see the same behaviour again and again, it's better to be careful.

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