According to a relationship expert, certain behaviours from your partner can signal emotional distance. This includes a lack of remorse after hurting you or not being there when you need them. Ignoring these 6 signs can be harmful to your relationship.

In any relationship, love, respect, trust, and an emotional connection are absolutely essential. But sometimes, your partner's behaviour might make you feel that something is just not right. Recently, a relationship expert on Instagram pointed out six such signs. If you keep ignoring them, it could seriously damage your relationship. However, these signs alone don't mean the relationship is over. Instead, it's a signal that you need to sit down and have an open conversation with your partner.

1. They hurt you and show no remorse

If your partner repeatedly hurts you with their words or actions and shows no regret or concern, it's a clear sign of a lack of emotional care. In a healthy relationship, partners respect each other's feelings. Even if they make a mistake unintentionally, they try to fix it.

2. They don't check on you after a fight

Arguments and fights are normal in every relationship. But if your partner doesn't even bother to ask how you are or what upset you after a fight, it points to emotional distance. According to experts, discussing things and trying to understand each other's feelings after a fight actually makes a relationship stronger.

3. They refuse to admit their mistakes and always try to be right

If, after every argument, your partner is busy proving they are right instead of admitting their fault, it shows a lack of accountability. They show no remorse for their behaviour. In a strong relationship, both partners admit their mistakes and try to correct them.

4. They are not there for you when you need them

The real test of a relationship is during tough times. You might be there for your partner through thick and thin, but when you need them, they are nowhere to be found. If this happens, you need to understand that the relationship is imbalanced. A healthy relationship survives on equal support and cooperation from both sides.

5. There's a lack of emotional intimacy

Emotional intimacy is the strongest pillar of any relationship. If your partner hesitates to share their feelings, doesn't try to understand yours, or if you feel a lack of sincerity in the relationship, it's a sign that the emotional distance is growing. This is when an open conversation becomes most important.

6. They avoid commitment

If your partner constantly avoids making future plans, taking on relationship responsibilities, or any kind of commitment, you should realise they might not be serious. Experts believe that a person who is serious about a relationship isn't afraid to talk about the future or take on responsibility. If this behaviour continues, it's crucial to have a heart-to-heart talk about the relationship.