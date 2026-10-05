Let's talk about home gardens. Growing your own food is deeply rewarding. This winter, though, forget the usual. Focus on methi, or fenugreek — a powerhouse herb for health and self-care. It's simple to grow, even in the cold. And it's packed with nutrients. Our guide delivers key gardening tips. We'll show you why this Indian cuisine staple deserves a spot in your patch.

Methi leaves and seeds? They've graced kitchens and medicine cabinets for centuries. Many cultures use them. Its distinct flavour and health benefits are legendary. This plant loves moderate temperatures. So, this winter is perfect for a big harvest. We found five compelling reasons. Grow methi this season. Enjoy gardening, gain health.