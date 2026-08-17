Your Mind May Be Lying to You About Who You Are: 5 Things Psychology Reveals
Think you know yourself well? Psychology suggests our self-image can be surprisingly inaccurate. Discover five ways cognitive biases, memory and social comparison can influence how we judge our own personality and behaviour.
Situations where we misjudge ourselves
We naturally think we know ourselves best. But psychology says our ideas about our personality, skills, and emotions are often off the mark. Past experiences, what others say, and even our own memories can twist our self-image, making us misjudge ourselves. Let's look at five common ways this happens.
Also read: Why Gen Z Faces More Sleep Problem Than Ever: Late Nights, Stress, Screens
Judging your personality based on one mistake
Some people fail one exam or make one mistake at work and straight away think, "I'm a total failure" or "I have no talent." But a single event never shows your whole personality. It's not a good idea to judge your entire capability based on just one slip-up.
Also read: Gardening Tips: Want Better Tomatoes? These 4 Simple Gardening Habits Can Make Big Difference
Overestimating your abilities
We can't be completely unbiased when we judge our own skills. Sometimes, a person with less skill might think they are an expert. On the other hand, some people might seriously underestimate their own talents. That's why it's best to judge yourself based on your actual performance, not just feelings.
Also read: Cold Hands and Feet All Time? 5 Signs That May Point to Iron Deficiency
Thinking you know everything about your decisions
When we make a choice, we often feel we've thought it through completely. But we might not know all the hidden reasons behind our decision. It's easy to say, "I just don't like it," but fear, past experiences, or social pressure could be the real drivers. It's important to understand what's really influencing our choices.
Also read: Not Just Food, But Memory: Axone To Ngari, Fermented Flavours That Tell Northeast India's Story
Assuming you know what others think
We often think others are obsessing over our small mistakes or our looks, just like we are. But honestly, people are not paying that much attention to us. We shouldn't take one person's stray comment and blow it up into a big deal, thinking "this is how everyone sees me."
Also read: Want to See Both Sunrise, Sunset? This Unique Viewpoint in India Has It All
Believing the stories you tell yourself
We often label ourselves with things like, "I'm very shy," or "I can't handle stress." Over time, these labels start to feel like our fixed identity. But our self-concept is always changing with new experiences and situations. So, it's wrong to let old beliefs decide what you are capable of today.
Also read: Goa Food Guide: What to Expect When You Order Traditional Fish Thali
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.