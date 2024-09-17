Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THESE fruits you should never refrigerate

    While it's common to store fruits in the refrigerator, some fruits should never be kept cold. Refrigerating fruits like bananas, tomatoes, avocados, and citrus fruits can negatively impact their taste, texture, and nutritional value.

    article_image1
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 6:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 6:20 PM IST

    Many people say that fruits should be kept in the fridge to keep them fresh for a long time. From leftover rice and curries to chapatis, bread, lentils, cool drinks, fruits and vegetables, the fridge is filled with a variety of ingredients. In fact, if you keep fruits in the fridge, they will last longer. They don't spoil quickly.

    article_image2

    But some fruits should not be kept in the fridge even by mistake. This is because keeping fruits in the fridge spoils their taste. Nutrients are also reduced. Let's find out now which fruits should not be kept in the fridge.

    article_image3

    Bananas

    Bananas are very famous all over the world. Their price is not high either. But these fruits taste good. That's why everyone eats these fruits. However, many people buy enough fruits for a week and keep them in the fridge. So that the fruits do not spoil quickly. But the cold temperature in the fridge turns the bananas brown. Also the taste of the fruit changes. This means that it slows down the ripening process of the fruit. It also makes them softer. It also causes them to lose nutrients. To keep bananas fresh for longer, always keep them out of direct sunlight. It should also be stored at room temperature.

    article_image4

    fridge

    Tomatoes

    Many people also keep tomatoes in the fridge. Because it keeps them from spoiling quickly. Cold temperatures cause tomatoes to lose their flavor. They also become soft. Keep tomatoes out of direct sunlight and store them in a basket at room temperature. They will last for many days. Avocado Avocados should not be kept in the fridge at all. This is because avocados do not ripen properly in cold temperatures. Keeping them in the fridge completely spoils their taste. They also become soft. Avocados should always be stored at room temperature. You can refrigerate avocados to keep them longer after they are ripe.

    article_image5

    Pineapple

    Many people also keep pineapple in the fridge. But pineapples should not be kept in the fridge until they are fully ripe. This is because cold temperatures stop the ripening process. It also makes the pineapple dry and tasteless. Once the pineapple is ripe, you can keep them for a few days.

    article_image6

    Citrus fruits

    Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges should not be kept in the fridge for a long time. This is because citrus fruits lose their taste at cold temperatures. They also become dry. You can store these fruits at room temperature. However, you can refrigerate citrus juices for a few days.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heart Attacks in Youth: Stress to sedentary habits-4 key factors that can risk your life RBA

    Heart Attacks in Youth: Stress to sedentary habits-4 key factors that can risk your life

    Simple ways to figure out your skin type at home RTM

    Simple ways to figure out your skin type at home

    Why is pind daan performed in Gaya? Significance, reasons, mythological beliefs ATG

    Why is pind daan performed in Gaya? Significance, reasons, mythological beliefs

    Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain NTI

    Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully NTI

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully

    Recent Stories

    Why did Delhi's CM Atishi drop her second name 'Marlena'?

    Why did Delhi's CM Atishi drop her second name ‘Marlena’?

    Why did Delhi's CM Atishi drop her second name 'Marlena'?

    Why did Delhi's CM Atishi drop her second name ‘Marlena’?

    Dhokla recipe: Quick and easy tips for soft and spongy gujarati dish gcw

    Dhokla recipe: Quick and easy tips for soft and spongy gujarati dish

    sports Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars awards scr

    Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh nominated for FIH Hockey Stars awards

    Zodiac signs who fall in love easilty: Pisces, Libra, Taurus, and Cancer vkp

    Zodiac signs who fall in love easilty: Pisces, Libra, Taurus, and Cancer

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon