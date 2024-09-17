THESE fruits you should never refrigerate

While it's common to store fruits in the refrigerator, some fruits should never be kept cold. Refrigerating fruits like bananas, tomatoes, avocados, and citrus fruits can negatively impact their taste, texture, and nutritional value.

Many people say that fruits should be kept in the fridge to keep them fresh for a long time. From leftover rice and curries to chapatis, bread, lentils, cool drinks, fruits and vegetables, the fridge is filled with a variety of ingredients. In fact, if you keep fruits in the fridge, they will last longer. They don't spoil quickly.

But some fruits should not be kept in the fridge even by mistake. This is because keeping fruits in the fridge spoils their taste. Nutrients are also reduced. Let's find out now which fruits should not be kept in the fridge.

Bananas Bananas are very famous all over the world. Their price is not high either. But these fruits taste good. That's why everyone eats these fruits. However, many people buy enough fruits for a week and keep them in the fridge. So that the fruits do not spoil quickly. But the cold temperature in the fridge turns the bananas brown. Also the taste of the fruit changes. This means that it slows down the ripening process of the fruit. It also makes them softer. It also causes them to lose nutrients. To keep bananas fresh for longer, always keep them out of direct sunlight. It should also be stored at room temperature.

Tomatoes Many people also keep tomatoes in the fridge. Because it keeps them from spoiling quickly. Cold temperatures cause tomatoes to lose their flavor. They also become soft. Keep tomatoes out of direct sunlight and store them in a basket at room temperature. They will last for many days. Avocado Avocados should not be kept in the fridge at all. This is because avocados do not ripen properly in cold temperatures. Keeping them in the fridge completely spoils their taste. They also become soft. Avocados should always be stored at room temperature. You can refrigerate avocados to keep them longer after they are ripe.

Pineapple Many people also keep pineapple in the fridge. But pineapples should not be kept in the fridge until they are fully ripe. This is because cold temperatures stop the ripening process. It also makes the pineapple dry and tasteless. Once the pineapple is ripe, you can keep them for a few days.

Citrus fruits Citrus fruits like lemons and oranges should not be kept in the fridge for a long time. This is because citrus fruits lose their taste at cold temperatures. They also become dry. You can store these fruits at room temperature. However, you can refrigerate citrus juices for a few days.

