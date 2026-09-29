Relatives and friends bring old porcelain plates and bowls to smash them outside the new couple's house a day before the wedding in Germany. They believe that broken pieces bring good luck. The new couple must sweep and clean all this trash themselves later.

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2. Bargaining For Shoes: The 'Joota Chupai' custom happens in a very fun way during North Indian weddings. The groom takes off his shoes before stepping into the wedding mandap. The bride's sisters and cousins immediately steal and hide those shoes. They bargain heavily with the groom and make everyone laugh before returning them.

3. Singing While Crying: The bride sings songs while crying before the wedding in the Tujia community of China. This custom starts a few weeks before the marriage. The bride expresses her pain of leaving home and her parents' love through these crying songs. Other women in the family gradually join her. Everyone cries together.

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