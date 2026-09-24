Uttarakhand is exploring new opportunities in wedding tourism, with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighting scenic venues, local culture, homestays and private investment as part of the state’s wider tourism strategy.

In order to diversify the tourism offerings, the state of Uttarakhand plans to position itself as one of India's premier wedding destinations. As per Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government is trying to capitalize on the natural and cultural richness of the state and link it to tourism opportunities in accordance with the Prime Minister's vision.

As per the message of Dhami on social media, the state has the potential of creating new venues for weddings amidst the natural charm of the region and provide couples with a unique ambiance combining natural, cultural and local elements.

Natural Charm As The Basis Of Wedding Tourism

For its mountains, rivers, forests, sacred sites and scenic settings, Uttarakhand is already attracting tourists not only from within India but even internationally. Now the government plans to link the tourism potential of the state to the destination weddings niche.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Policy 2023 clearly mentions Destination Weddings among the highly promising tourism niches. Scenic locations and large global community of residents originating from the region are pointed out as the reasons for this.

Weddings Could Benefit Local Tourist Industry

Destination weddings are events where people could visit places for several days, generating demands in addition to the wedding itself. Hotels, homestays, transport companies, restaurants, entertainment and artisans would benefit if the wedding tourism industry grows.

In Uttarakhand, the state tourism department is already promoting homestays that will not only help increase accommodation facilities in remote areas but also provide self-employment to locals.

Culture And Natural Attractions Can Complement Wedding Experience

There is more to the proposal than just scenic backgrounds. Tourist attractions in Uttarakhand consist of cultural, natural and adventure experiences along with religious places. This has been shown in the official website of Uttarakhand's tourism industry.

This makes it possible for people to experience the local culture and sightseeing alongside weddings.

Private Investment in the Spotlight

The development of wedding tourism necessitates the presence of appropriate facilities for it. The Uttarakhand Tourism Policy 2023 seeks to attract private investment and sustainable tourism along with generating local employment opportunities. The investment portal of the state also identifies tourism development, hospitality and destination development as investment areas.

The recent message from Dhami, therefore, identifies Destination Weddings in the context of an overall tourism strategy. The core emphasis in the coming days will be on developing facilities while preserving the natural and cultural heritage of the region.