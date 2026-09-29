World Heart Day 2026: 7 Ways To Keep Your Heart Health, Strong; Read On
World Heart Day 2026: The heart is the most important organ in the human body. Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death today. Here are seven simple things you need to keep in mind to maintain a healthy heart
7 simple ways to keep your heart healthy
Heart disease remains a leading cause of death today. The heart acts as the most important organ in the human body. You must follow these simple steps to keep your heart healthy and strong.
Eat a balanced diet with whole grains and fruits
A healthy diet protects your heart and improves blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It also lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes. You should eat a balanced diet full of leafy greens, whole grains, and fruits. You must also avoid gaining excess weight.
Quitting smoking is the best way to prevent heart disease
Quitting smoking acts as the most effective way to prevent heart disease. Smoking cuts down your lifespan by 15 to 25 years. You can do your heart a huge favour by giving up smoking and tobacco products. You must also stay away from secondhand smoke if you do not smoke.
Daily exercise helps lower the risk of heart disease
Daily workouts help you reduce the risk of heart disease. Physical activity keeps your body weight in check. It also lowers the chances of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. You should exercise for at least 30 minutes every day to boost your physical and mental health.
Losing weight lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels
Excess weight around your belly heavily increases the risk of heart disease. This extra weight leads to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes. You benefit greatly even if you lose a little weight. A 3% to 5% weight loss drops your triglyceride levels and blood sugar. Further weight loss brings down your blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Drinking alcohol increases blood pressure and body weight
Heavy drinking puts your heart in serious danger. Alcohol consumption directly increases your blood pressure and body weight. Researchers say you can easily control the risk of heart disease by limiting your alcohol intake.
Set a strict sleep schedule and follow it every day
Lack of sleep pushes you towards obesity, high blood pressure, heart attacks, diabetes, and depression. Most adults need at least seven hours of sleep every night. Children usually require even more sleep. You must ensure you get enough rest by setting a strict bedtime routine.
Constant mental stress increases blood pressure and heart risks
Continuous mental stress shoots up your blood pressure and triggers other heart disease risks. Many people handle stress through unhealthy habits like overeating, drinking, or smoking. You can improve your health by finding better and healthier ways to manage your daily stress.
Get regular medical check-ups done on time
You must check your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels at regular intervals. These medical tests help you understand your current health numbers. They also tell you if you need any further medical treatments.
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