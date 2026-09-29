Our tradition holds many beliefs about when you should give or receive money. Vastu and astrology experts advise people to avoid borrowing or lending money on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Science does not prove this rule, but people follow it as a traditional belief. Let us look at the reasons behind this interesting money rule.

Traditional astrology links Tuesday to the planet Mars. Mars represents speed, intensity, and struggle.

Because of this, experts tell people to avoid taking new loans or lending money to others on this day. Some traditional beliefs say you will face delays if you try to repay a loan taken on a Tuesday.

At the same time, some astrological traditions consider Tuesday the perfect day to repay an old debt. This means you should focus on returning borrowed money rather than receiving new money.