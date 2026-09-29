Vastu Tips: Avoid Lending, Borrowing Money On THESE Days; Read On
Vastu Tips: Vastu and astrology experts believe you should avoid lending or borrowing money on a specific day of the week. People say financial transactions on this day bring bad luck. Here is the interesting truth behind this belief
Why should you avoid giving money on a Tuesday?
Our tradition holds many beliefs about when you should give or receive money. Vastu and astrology experts advise people to avoid borrowing or lending money on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Science does not prove this rule, but people follow it as a traditional belief. Let us look at the reasons behind this interesting money rule.
Traditional astrology links Tuesday to the planet Mars. Mars represents speed, intensity, and struggle.
Because of this, experts tell people to avoid taking new loans or lending money to others on this day. Some traditional beliefs say you will face delays if you try to repay a loan taken on a Tuesday.
At the same time, some astrological traditions consider Tuesday the perfect day to repay an old debt. This means you should focus on returning borrowed money rather than receiving new money.
Why do people avoid Saturday?
Astrology links Saturday to Lord Shani. Vastu beliefs suggest you should avoid major financial transactions, borrowing, or lending on this day.
Some traditional texts explain that borrowing money on a Saturday causes delays in repayment. You might also face unexpected obstacles in your financial matters.
Do the same rules apply to borrowing and lending?
Not necessarily. Traditional astrology uses different auspicious times for receiving money, lending, repaying debts, and investing.
For example, the Drik Panchang loan guide also mentions the traditional rule of avoiding loans on Tuesdays. Experts also calculate specific times and lunar days.
Therefore, you cannot say one common rule stops all financial transactions on a specific day across all traditions.
The belief around New Moon days
Vastu beliefs restrict money transactions on certain lunar days, not just weekdays. Some Vastu guides tell people to avoid lending and borrowing on New Moon days.
These beliefs basically encourage people to plan their expenses carefully instead of handling money in a rush.
Important things you must know
These Vastu or astrology rules are just traditional beliefs. Science does not prove you will face a guaranteed loss if you transact on a specific day.
Therefore, you should never delay essential payments like emergency medical bills, school fees, house rent, EMIs, or bank transfers just because of a belief. You should make practical decisions based on your financial situation, payment deadlines, and actual needs.
In short: Some Vastu and astrology traditions ask you to avoid borrowing or lending on Tuesdays and Saturdays. You should understand this as a belief-based practice, not a strict scientific rule.
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