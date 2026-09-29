Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh opens up about her breakup with Karan Wahi, recalling disagreements over their pet, cleanliness and relationship dynamics, while revealing why her parents opposed the relationship.

Uditi Singh has shared about her relationship which had been making news headlines because their age difference and disapproval from both of their families. While chatting with ScoutOp within the Bigg Boss 20 house, Uditi Singh talked about her separation from actor Karan Wahi, calling it a blessing in disguise.

Uditi Opens Up About Breakup Issues

Discussing about her separation, Uditi expressed that the entire situation was good for her. She further told that she and her ex-boyfriend had adopted a Golden Retriever, but taking care of their pet became a major cause of argument between them.

As per Uditi Singh, their conflicts used to take place even while dealing with trivial issues like cleaning because according to Uditi, she and her ex had different perspectives when it came to keeping the surrounding clean.

Further, Uditi Singh revealed that at times, she used to get demotivated instead of being motivated by her boyfriend. She explained that he made her feel incapable of doing some things.

Why Uditi’s Parents Were Against Her Relationship with Karan Wahi

Earlier, Uditi had talked about her relationship with Karan Wahi on Bigg Boss 20. The actress mentioned that her parents had many issues with the relationship for various reasons.

Age Difference Was One Such Reason – there was a gap of 10 years between both the partners and this was something that bothered the family of Uditi.

The parents were also unhappy with their daughter dating an actor. Uditi talked about how she traveled from London to Mumbai to meet Karan Wahi and how a social media post later helped her family know about their relationship.

The latest statements made by Uditi have shed more light on her own personal experiences before joining Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s ‘Unfit’ Body Comment Leaves Everyone Talking, Monster Look Loading?