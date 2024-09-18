Square Watermelons to Heligan Pineapple: 10 Most expensive fruits worldwide

When we think of luxury food, we often think of the delicious dishes offered by high-end restaurants. But it's not just them, there are many fruits that compete with gold and silver in terms of price. Here are the details of the top 10 most expensive fruits in the world.

Yubari King Melon

The Yubari King Melon tops the list of the most expensive fruits in the world. 1. Yubari King Melon Yubari King Melon is one of the most amazing fruits found in Japan. These melon-like fruits are the most expensive in the world. Found on the island of Hokkaido in Japan, these fruits are also used by the rich to show off their wealth. In 2008, a pair of Yubari King Melons fetched a whopping $30,000 (over Rs 24 lakh).

Ruby Roman Grapes

2. Ruby Roman Grapes Ruby Roman grapes are recognized as the second most expensive fruit in the world. Like the Yubari King Melon, this extraordinary grape is also found in Japan. They are carefully selected based on stringent standards, including the weight and sugar content of these fruits. In 2015, this bunch of grapes fetched $8,400 (over Rs 6 lakh). 3. Densuke Watermelon It is noteworthy that the third most expensive fruit also belongs to the island nation of Japan. Densuke watermelon found on the island of Hokkaido is ranked third in the top 10 most expensive fruits. These huge watermelons can weigh up to 11 kg. In 2008, this type of watermelon was sold for $6,100 (over Rs 5 lakh).

Taiyo no Tamago Mangoes

4. Taiyo no Tamago Mangoes Taiyo no Tamago Mangoes are ranked fourth among the most expensive fruits in the world. Taiyo no Tamago, or "Egg of the Sun" mangoes are a special variety of mango. Their vibrant red color, high sugar content, and large size make them special. Prices are high due to special cultivation methods and strict quality controls. One sold for $3,744 (over Rs 3 lakh). 5. Heligan Pineapple It is the most expensive pineapple in the world and ranks fifth among the most expensive fruits in the world. The price of this type of pineapple found in England is more than one lakh rupees. Their cultivation there is also very special.

Square Watermelons

6. Square Watermelons Square watermelons are watermelons grown in the shape of a cube. They are usually sold as decorative gifts in Japan. They are harvested before they are fully ripe. It is noteworthy that their price is up to 60 thousand rupees. 7. Sembikiya Queen Strawberries Sembikiya Queen Strawberries are also found in Japan. They are ranked seventh in the top-10 most expensive fruits. Sembikiya Queen Strawberries are expensive due to the laborious cultivation methods used to produce them. These include precise pruning, hand pollination, and precise nutrient management to enhance fruit quality. Their limited availability has also led to huge demand. Each one costs over 7 thousand.

Dekopon Citrus

8. Dekopon Citrus A rare citrus fruit found in Japan. Dekopon citrus commands premium prices in the market due to its exceptional sweetness, juiciness, and seedlessness. Its limited acreage and seasonal availability make it very rare compared to other citrus varieties. It usually bears fruit in small quantities at a particular time of the year. Their price is more than 6 thousand.

Sekai Ichi Apples

9. Sekai Ichi Apple Japanese apple/Sekai Ichi apple is in the top 9 among the most expensive fruits in the world. They are large and are only sparsely produced on each stalk. This limits their availability in stores. If red, the apple usually has a mild-sweet taste. There have been instances where each one fetched prices of up to two thousand rupees.

Buddha Shaped Pears

10. Buddha Shaped Pears Buddha-shaped pears found in China are also one of the most expensive fruits in the world. Buddha Shaped Pears are so named because of their unique shape that resembles the silhouette of Buddha. Molds are used to make the fruits into this shape. If they have a special taste, their prices are also high. There have been instances where each one fetched more than seven hundred rupees. Their availability is also very low.

Latest Videos