Shehnaaz Gill gives tips on weight loss after her impressive physical transformation

Bigg Boss former contestant Shehnaaz Gill has shared details of how she lost weight after the show.

If you have been wanting to lose those extra kilos, let actor Shehnaaz Gill give you some handy tips, coming from her own experience. The former Bigg Boss constant, whose love story with late actor Sidharth Shukla blossomed on the show, has now revealed how she underwent a massive physical transformation after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz Gill revealed that when she came out of the reality TV show, she utilised the Covid-19 lockdown to undergo a massive physical transformation that helped her in shedding the extra kilos she had put on.

The Punjabi actress, Shehnaaz Gill, not only has won the hearts of the millions with her bubbly nature, but also with the chiselled jawline and perfect hourglass figure that she flaunts these days. ALSO READ: Salman Khan is no more single; actor hints at having a girlfriend while talking to Shehnaaz Gill

Speaking of what inspired Shehnaaz Gill to take up the transformation so seriously, she reportedly said that she wanted to do something that would make people question “Is that Shehnaaz?”

So, how did Shehnaaz Gill achieve her fitness goal? “I consumed the same diet but reduced my portion size. After waking up, I drink tea and turmeric water. Now I start my day by drinking apple cider vinegar water," she said. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch)

Shehnaaz Gill also revealed her breakfast options which included green grams, fenugreek (Sauf) paratha or dosa. She further stressed the importance of consuming water and also adding cucumber and strawberries to it.

