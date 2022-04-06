Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehnaaz Gill gives tips on weight loss after her impressive physical transformation

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    Bigg Boss former contestant Shehnaaz Gill has shared details of how she lost weight after the show.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

    If you have been wanting to lose those extra kilos, let actor Shehnaaz Gill give you some handy tips, coming from her own experience. The former Bigg Boss constant, whose love story with late actor Sidharth Shukla blossomed on the show, has now revealed how she underwent a massive physical transformation after coming out of the Bigg Boss house.

    Shehnaaz Gill revealed that when she came out of the reality TV show, she utilised the Covid-19 lockdown to undergo a massive physical transformation that helped her in shedding the extra kilos she had put on.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

    The Punjabi actress, Shehnaaz Gill, not only has won the hearts of the millions with her bubbly nature, but also with the chiselled jawline and perfect hourglass figure that she flaunts these days.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan is no more single; actor hints at having a girlfriend while talking to Shehnaaz Gill

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

    Speaking of what inspired Shehnaaz Gill to take up the transformation so seriously, she reportedly said that she wanted to do something that would make people question “Is that Shehnaaz?”

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

    So, how did Shehnaaz Gill achieve her fitness goal? “I consumed the same diet but reduced my portion size. After waking up, I drink tea and turmeric water. Now I start my day by drinking apple cider vinegar water," she said.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch)

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill also revealed her breakfast options which included green grams, fenugreek (Sauf) paratha or dosa. She further stressed the importance of consuming water and also adding cucumber and strawberries to it.

    Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

    Furthermore, since Shehnaaz Gill underwent this transformation during the lockdown period, she said that one does not really need to go to the gym to achieve their target. Instead, a proper diet and some workout at home can easily help in achieving one’s health goal.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know YCB

    Ramzan special: 10 delicacies for iftar you should know

    Having Kidney issues Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems RBA

    Having Kidney issues? Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022 Know history significance theme and more gcw

    World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme and more

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus - adt

    Gudi Padwa 2022: Most awaited Swagat Yatra to return after two years of hiatus

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi addresses BJP workers on foundation day highlights gcw

    India stands firm for its interests without any fear or pressure, says PM Modi

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions - adt

    To increase challenges: US to target Russian investment in fresh sanctions

    India kept extreme poverty under 1 percent despite Covid pandemic: IMF Working Paper

    India's extreme poverty under 1% despite Covid-19: IMF Working Paper

    Not Twitter, is this how Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad met drb

    Not Twitter, is this how Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad met?

    TS ICET 2022 Registrations to begin from today know application fee age limit more gcw

    TS ICET 2022: Registrations to begin from today; know fee, age limit, more

    Recent Videos

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon