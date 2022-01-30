Salman Khan is no more single; actor hints at having a girlfriend while talking to Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 15's grand finale promo shows Shehnaaz Gill taunting Salman Khan about Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding, when Khan hints that he is no more single

Today, January 30 is the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 15. After Rashami Desai’s last-minute eviction, vying for the trophy and cash prize of Rs 50 Lakhs are Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Pratik Sehajpal.

The episode will be graced by former Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, and many more. Shehnaaz Gill will also be part of the event, the latest promo shared by the shows how she pokes fun at Salman Khan for being single. Also, Gill teased him about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s marriage, who was allegedly Salman's former flame.



Shehnaaz started by saying, “main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai." To which, Salman smiles and nodes his head. Gill says, “sir aap khush raho baas" but instantly apologises and says “sorry main zyada toh nahi bol rahi." (Watch it here)

Shehnaaz then adds, “but aap single zyada acche lagte ho." This is where Salman surprised her by saying, “zab ho jayunga tab zyada accha lagunga." Shehnaaz then questions him whether he is committed, to which Salman gives a response, and the video clip ends.



Social media users went crazy speculating and guessing his latest girlfriend's name as soon as the video was out. Before that, another video showed Salman and Shehnaaz got emotional when they met on the stage.



As she reaches Khan, Shehnaaz is seen getting a little emotional. "Aapko dekh kar emotional ho gayi," she says to Salman before her voice trails off. Shehnaaz will be coming to pay tribute to her rumoured fans extremely loved boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, whom she met in her season 13. Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 through a performance