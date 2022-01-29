Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch)

A video clip from the upcoming grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is trending on social media. We can see an emotional moment between host Salman Khan and season 13's Shehnaaz Gill, who appears as a guest on the episode. In a video, Salman welcomes Shehnaaz on the stage to loud applause.

As she reaches Khan, Shehnaaz is seen getting a little emotional. "Aapko dekh kar emotional ho gayi," she says to Salman before her voice trails off. Shehnaaz will be coming to pay tribute to her rumoured fans extremely loved boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, whom she met in her season 13. They are popularly known as SidNaaz by their fans. Salman soon gave Shehnaaz a long hug to console her, and both started sad on the stage. As Salman lets go of Shehnaaz after the hug, they wipe tears from their eyes.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, due to cardiac arrest. The actress-singer will be performing on her track “Tu Yaheen Hai” on the grand finale, which she had released for Sidharth. Dressed in a lavender gown, Shehnaaz dances her heart out as he celebrates Sidharth‘s legacy on finale stage. In the promo, she says, "Dear Sidharth mere liye toh tu hmesha yhin hai."

Coming back to BB 15, currently, the top contestants fighting for the trophy include Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi, and Rashami. The promo has made SidNaaz fans extremely emotional and sent love and strength to Shehnaaz. On the work front, Sana was last seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on January 29 and January 30, at 8 pm only on Colors. Many celebrities and former Bigg Boss participants will be gracing the grand finale. Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, and many more. Rakhi Sawant recently got eliminated will also be present with her husband Ritesh.

