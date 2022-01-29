  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch)

    Salman Khan got emotional after Shehnaaz Gill paid tribute to late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla during the finale episode.

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch) RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 29, 2022, 7:54 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A video clip from the upcoming grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is trending on social media. We can see an emotional moment between host Salman Khan and season 13's Shehnaaz Gill, who appears as a guest on the episode. In a video, Salman welcomes Shehnaaz on the stage to loud applause. 

    As she reaches Khan, Shehnaaz is seen getting a little emotional. "Aapko dekh kar emotional ho gayi," she says to Salman before her voice trails off. Shehnaaz will be coming to pay tribute to her rumoured fans extremely loved boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, whom she met in her season 13. They are popularly known as SidNaaz by their fans. Salman soon gave Shehnaaz a long hug to console her, and both started sad on the stage. As Salman lets go of Shehnaaz after the hug, they wipe tears from their eyes.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Sidharth passed away on September 2, due to cardiac arrest. The actress-singer will be performing on her track “Tu Yaheen Hai” on the grand finale, which she had released for Sidharth. Dressed in a lavender gown, Shehnaaz dances her heart out as he celebrates Sidharth‘s legacy on finale stage. In the promo, she says, "Dear Sidharth mere liye toh tu hmesha yhin hai."

    Coming back to BB 15, currently, the top contestants fighting for the trophy include Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi, and Rashami. The promo has made SidNaaz fans extremely emotional and sent love and strength to Shehnaaz. On the work front, Sana was last seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on January 29 and January 30, at 8 pm only on Colors. Many celebrities and former Bigg Boss participants will be gracing the grand finale. Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, and many more. Rakhi Sawant recently got eliminated will also be present with her husband Ritesh.

    Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, the top contestants fighting for the trophy currently include Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi, and Rashami.


     

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2022, 7:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures RCB

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures

    Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit RCB

    Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit

    Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 through a performance RCB

    Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 through a performance (Watch)

    Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar gets emotional while dubbing for Powerstar's last movie James RCB

    Puneeth Rajkumar's elder brother Shivarajkumar gets emotional while dubbing for Powerstar's last movie James

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Is Roman Reigns fit to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022?

    WWE: Is Roman Reigns fit to defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022?

    Recent Stories

    Beating Retreat: Soulful 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo', 1000 drones spectacle brings R-Day celebrations to a close

    Beating Retreat: Soulful 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo', 1000-drone spectacle brings R-Day celebrations to a close

    Pictures Kim Kardashian in hot-pink bikini; flaunts her perfect hourglass figure RCB

    Pictures: Kim Kardashian in hot-pink bikini; flaunts her perfect hourglass figure

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan-dnm

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan

    Punjab Election 2022: If AAP wins, no new tax to be imposed in Punjab, promises Arvind Kejriwal - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: If AAP wins, no new tax to be imposed in Punjab, promises Arvind Kejriwal

    SBI revises guidelines after row, dismisses pregnant women 'unfit' for work - ADT

    SBI revises guidelines after row, dismisses pregnant women 'unfit' for work

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon