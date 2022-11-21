Sheet masks to cleansers- Pre-wedding skincare routine you can follow this wedding season

From choosing the right makeup looks that can go along with your outfit to maintaining healthy skin throughout the season, it is essential to keep your skin prepared. Read on to find out how you can achieve it.

Winter is here, and the wedding season is in full swing too. Indian weddings are big occasions, even though it's not your day. It can be slightly tiring and time-consuming for most women gearing up for the wedding season, from selecting the right makeup techniques that accompany your outfit to maintaining healthy skin throughout the season. It might not be effortless and may require patience. Follow these five simple steps to ace the prep game and achieve the sultry look.

Cleansing is a must: To get that clear skin, start with the initial and most crucial step, cleansing, but opting for a cleanser that suits your skin can be tricky because many facewashes already exist in the market. Cleansers are formulated with a healthy mix of antioxidant greens to keep your skin clean without stripping off its natural oils or over-drying it afterwards. The cleanser locks in moisture and helps in keeping the skin soft and supple, refreshing your cleansing experience.

Hydration is vital: The secondary step constantly hydrates the skin's deepest layer. Only sheet masks can give deep hydration. Sheet masks are a new trend on various social media platforms. These masks differ from your usual peel-off masks, which are often messy to apply. Sheet masks are easy and require less prep for the application. Several sheet masks are available for revitalization, each suitable for a different skin type.

Moisturizing is essential: Moisturizing is the third step to add radiance to your face. Remember, don't ditch your moisturizing cream; trust us, you will thank us later. Moisturizing after cleansing and hydration can do wonders for your skin, and to achieve a dewy look, moisturizer is a must-have product.

Base makeup: The fourth step is the application of base makeup to look ethereal at any event or occasion. The wedding season is about enhancing your glamorous streak and intensifying your makeup skills. Begin by applying makeup primer, then apply pro-concealer under your eyes. Next, pour foundation onto your palm, dab it with your makeup sponge, and use it consistently. Finally, apply lip balm to prep your lips, and then apply lipstick, liquid matte lipstick, or stick matte lipstick as desired.

