Saraswati Puja 2023: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook greetings for your loved ones

    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Basant Panchami 2023: Here’s a list of wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones and let them know that you are sending good wishes for them on this auspicious day.
     

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    Basant Panchami is observed yearly on the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Magh month. Basant Panchami will be observed on January 26th and Republic Day this year.

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    On this day, a ritual is performed to honour Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom and art. The Hindu festival also heralds the start of Vasantotsav. This spring festivity will last till Holi. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 this year. Basant Panchami is also known as Madanotsav. Occasionally, people not only worship the Goddess but also wish each other a happy Basant Panchami.
     

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    If you want to wish your loved ones, here are some Basant Panchami 2023 messages, SMSes, photographs, and WhatsApp and Facebook greetings that you may send.

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    Basant Panchami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, and greeting for Facebook and WhatsApp
    May Goddess Saraswati bring us wisdown and success on this auspicious day. Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

    May you be bestowed with knowlegde and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

    As harsh winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life see no tough time or any gloom! Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear. Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

    May the onset spring season blossom new possibilities of success and happiness in your life. Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    Happy Basant Panchami. On this day, let’s pledge to make knowledge as the primary motive of our lives and know the power it holds.

    “Knowledge is power, without it we become ignorant towards the truth.” ― Hopal Green

    Knowledge can chisel young minds to brilliance. This Basant Panchami, let’s worship knowledge.

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    “They were in a position of total ignorance and people in that position often died without being enlightened.” ― Eoin Colfer, The Time Paradox

    Happy Basant Panchami to you and your family. Here’s to new beginnings and prosperity.

    “The river of knowledge has no depth.” ― Chinonye J. Chidolue

    “Fall from ignorance, and you will rise to reason.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    May this Basant Panchami bring you the good news of prosperity, hope, happiness and the strive for more knowledge.

    “Knowledge is power. Sharing knowledge is the key to unlocking that power.” ― Martin Uzochukwu Ugwu

    May you never run out of being curious to be more knowledgeable. Happy Basant Panchami.
     

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    Let us pray to Goddess Saraswati for knowledge and the removal of ignorance. Happy Basant Panchami.

    May the goddess of knowledge shower wisdom on us forever. Happy Saraswati Puja!

    Life's journey is a constant education. May Goddess Saraswati’s holy blessings help you sail through all of life’s tests with ease. Happy Basant Panchami.

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    Let’s flaunt our happy spirit in yellow outfits; let's worship Goddess Saraswati in all her divinity! Happy Basant Panchami!

    Spring is in the air. As the sweet aroma of freshly bloomed flowers fills the air, may you have a great Basant Panchami.

    Let's celebrate Saraswati Puja with togetherness, laughter, and our loved ones. Happy Basant Panchami. 

    Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

    Wishing you good fortune, happiness, peace, success, and progress on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.

    The creative power is within all of us. May Goddess Saraswati keep lighting this flame and bless you greatly.

    May this auspicious day of Basant Panchami bring a huge wealth of knowledge to you and your loved ones. Happy Saraswati Puja.

    Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and prosperous Basant Panchami.

    May you be blessed with Goddess Saraswati’s lovely blessings, happy Basant Panchami. 

    May you be untouched by ignorance and darkness. I wish you a very blissful Basant Panchami.

    At the end of a dark road of all the ills of the world, there's the soothing amber glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja.
     

