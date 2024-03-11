Ramadan 2024 Timetable: Know Ramzan Sehri, fasting schedule, Iftar timings for main cities in India

Mark your calendar: Find your city's sehri and iftar schedule for this year in the Ramadan 2024 timeline, which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. During Ramzan, Muslims all across the globe fast from sunrise until sunset.

Photo Courtesy: Getty

Ramzan, Islam's holiest month, is fast approaching. Because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the month of Ramzan varies by around ten days each year. Ramzan will begin in India on March 12, following the sighting of the Crescent Moon in Saudi Arabia on March 10.



Photo Courtesy: Freepik

During this month, Muslims worldwide fast from sunrise until sunset. During the fasting period, there are two primary meals: Iftar (after sunset) and Sehri (before daybreak).

Photo Courtesy: Freepik

The Iftar times change every day since they are depending on the sunset. Because of India's vast geographical diversity, Iftar hours vary greatly. The dawn-to-dusk fast might span 12 to 17 hours depending on where you live.

Photo Courtesy: Freepik

Check out the city-wise Sehri Iftar timings for Ramadan 2024 in India below:

AHMEDABAD: Sehri: 05:38 AM; Iftar: 06:47 PM

BENGALURU: Sehri: 05:19 AM; Iftar: 06:31 PM

CHENNAI: Sehri: 05:08 AM; Iftar: 06:20 PM

DELHI: Sehri 05:18 AM; Iftar: 06:27 PM

HYDERABAD: Sehri 05:16 AM; Iftar: 06:26 PM

KOLKATA: Sehri: 04:35 AM; Iftar: 05:45 PM

KANPUR: Sehri: 05:06 AM; Iftar: 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: Sehri: 05:38 AM; Iftar: 06:48 PM

PUNE: Sehri: 05:34 AM; Iftar: 06:44 PM

SURAT: Sehri: 05:38 AM; Iftar: 06:47 PM

Photo Courtesy: Freepik

This year, nations in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as the United States and the United Kingdom, will see the Ramadan crescent moon on Sunday.

Photo Courtesy: Freepik

If the Ramadan crescent moon is spotted on Sunday evening, March 10, 2024, Taraweeh prayers will begin that night, and Muslims in those nations will fast beginning Monday, March 11. If the Ramadan crescent does not appear on Sunday during Maghrib or evening prayers, the holy month will begin on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.



Photo Courtesy: Freepik

Muslims in the world's southernmost nations will fast for around 12 hours, whilst those in the world's northernmost nations may fast for 17 or more hours due to differences in daylight hours throughout the world. This year, the average fasting duration for Muslims in India will be around 14 hours.

Photo Courtesy: Freepik

Photo Courtesy: Freepik

Ramzan is projected to end on April 9 after 29 or 30 days, with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr beginning on April 10, potentially with a couple of days' variable.

Photo Courtesy: Freepik

It is critical to remember that fasting during Ramzan entails abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and indulging in sexual activities during daylight hours in order to achieve God's knowledge.