Raksha Bandhan 2022: Dress to chocolates; 5 last-minute Rakhi gift ideas for your sister

Raksha Bandhan, which this year falls on August 11, honours the unique tie between a brother and sister. A holy thread that a sister wraps around her brother's wrist is said to protect whoever wears it. A brother offers his sister gifts and makes a pledge to look out for and protect her. Now, if you are tired of thinking about the gifts for your sisters and looking for something special then, we have got some of the best gifts that you can give your sibling. Make-up sets Most girls have intense emotional attachments to their cosmetics. She will be delighted if you give her a lovely makeup package that contains lip gloss, eyeliner, tint, etc. Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: 4 homemade face packs for natural glow on Rakhi

Dress Nothing is more ideal than a lovely outfit as a present for your sister. The outfit may be given as a present to your sister if she like it, and it will be handy in the future. Accessories When it comes to accessorising their attire, females especially need to pay close attention. Get her a lovely bracelet or neckpiece that is personalised. She would be ecstatic once more if this happened. Giving her a bag would also be a kind gesture because, as we all know, females almost never leave the house without a bag in tow. Giving her a stylish sling bag or tote bag would enhance her wardrobe. Jewelery can be purchased at any price point. You may purchase jewellery pieces for your sister within your budget, ranging from a few hundred rupees to thousands. Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Coconut barfi to kheer; 5 easy desserts you can try on Rakhi

Image: Getty Images