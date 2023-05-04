Puzzles to social interaction- here are 7 easy methods to boost your brain health

According to research, regular physical activity and the maintenance of good habits can improve cognitive function and help keep the mind fresh.

Brain plasticity or neuroplasticity refers to the ability of the brain to alter and adapt throughout our lives. This capacity enables the brain to generate new neural connections as well as reorganise existing ones in response to various experiences, learning, and environmental influences. Maintaining cognitive function and avoiding age-related cognitive decline requires keeping your brain youthful and healthy. Here are some ideas for improving brain health:



Exercise:

It has been established that regular exercise improves brain function, increases blood flow to the brain, and promotes the formation of new brain cells.

Brain games and puzzles:

Crossword puzzles, sudoku, and brain teasers are examples of cognitively engaging hobbies that improve cognitive function and prevent age-related cognitive decline.

Healthy diet:

A nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids can help preserve the brain and boost cognitive performance.

Social interaction:

Social engagement has been found to have a good effect on brain health and cognitive performance. Socialising with friends and family keeps your mind busy and healthy.

Sleep:

Adequate sleep is essential for brain health. Sleep deprivation can cause cognitive decline, memory impairments, and other disorders.

Stress management:

Long-term stress can cause brain damage and decrease cognitive performance. Yoga, meditation, and mindfulness are all stress-relieving practices that can help keep your brain healthy.

Avoiding harmful substances: