Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puzzles to social interaction- here are 7 easy methods to boost your brain health

    First Published May 4, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    According to research, regular physical activity and the maintenance of good habits can improve cognitive function and help keep the mind fresh.

    article_image1

    Brain plasticity or neuroplasticity refers to the ability of the brain to alter and adapt throughout our lives. This capacity enables the brain to generate new neural connections as well as reorganise existing ones in response to various experiences, learning, and environmental influences.

    Maintaining cognitive function and avoiding age-related cognitive decline requires keeping your brain youthful and healthy. Here are some ideas for improving brain health:
     

    article_image2

    Exercise:

    It has been established that regular exercise improves brain function, increases blood flow to the brain, and promotes the formation of new brain cells.

    article_image3

    Brain games and puzzles:

    Crossword puzzles, sudoku, and brain teasers are examples of cognitively engaging hobbies that improve cognitive function and prevent age-related cognitive decline.

    article_image4

    Healthy diet:

    A nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids can help preserve the brain and boost cognitive performance.

    Also Read: What is the link between asthma and lung cancer? Understanding the connection

    article_image5

    Social interaction:

    Social engagement has been found to have a good effect on brain health and cognitive performance. Socialising with friends and family keeps your mind busy and healthy.

    article_image6

    Sleep:

    Adequate sleep is essential for brain health. Sleep deprivation can cause cognitive decline, memory impairments, and other disorders.

    article_image7

    Stress management:

    Long-term stress can cause brain damage and decrease cognitive performance. Yoga, meditation, and mindfulness are all stress-relieving practices that can help keep your brain healthy.

    Also Read: Be like Virat Kohli: The ultimate diet plan no sportsperson can refuse

    article_image8

    Avoiding harmful substances:

    Smoking, excessive alcohol use, and drug use can all have a deleterious impact on brain health and cognitive performance. Avoiding these chemicals can aid in the health of your brain.

    Adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, nutritious food, social engagement, decent sleep habits, stress management, and avoiding dangerous substances can aid in preserving your brain's youth and health.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer MSW

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it? RBA

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it?

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others anr

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy ADC

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day RBA

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day

    Recent Stories

    Yes Sarath Babu is alive: Kamal Haasan deletes his condolence tweets RBA

    Yes! Sarath Babu is alive: Kamal Haasan deletes his condolence tweets

    'Tipu' poster OUT: Know details about historical saga film on Indian freedom fighter vma

    'Tipu' poster OUT: Know details about historical saga film on Indian freedom fighter

    Bengalurus newly inaugurated Terminal 2 fails rain test roof leaks at KIA WATCH gcw

    Bengaluru's newly-inaugurated Terminal 2 fails rain test; roof leaks at KIA (WATCH)

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer MSW

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer

    Major accident in Chattisgarh: Two children among 11 dead in SUV-truck collision in Balod anr

    Major accident in Chattisgarh: Two children among 11 dead in SUV-truck collision in Balod

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon