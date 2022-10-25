Post-Diwali detox: 7 ways to get back at being healthy

We all would have engaged in all the snacks and sweets in the spirit of Diwali, which can take a toll on our health. You must detox your body and get back to a healthy lifestyle. Here are some tips that can help you get back on track.

Diwali ranks the highest in festival binging in various sweets and fried foods. So it is a good practice to go easy on certain foods once the celebrations are over to rid the gut of toxins and speed up the body’s metabolism for improved overall health. Suppose you, too, have been overindulging in sweets and savouries over the past few days. In that case, it is time you incorporate a few changes in your lifestyle to keep issues like acidity, indigestion and gastric troubles at bay. But if you have already been affected by the same, here’s how you can keep your gut healthy and happy.

Water: It helps flush out toxins. The best and cheapest way to flush out all the toxins from the body is by drinking enough water. Water keeps you hydrated and clears the system of all poisons, chemicals, and excessive fat and sugar. 2-4 litres of water should be good enough to keep you well hydrated.

Ginger tea: Drink ginger tea twice a day to soothe your throat. Ginger has a history of use in traditional and alternative medicine forms. It’s been used to help digestion, reduce nausea, and help us fight the flu and common cold, to name a few of its purposes.

Sleep: You would have lost some sleep with all the Diwali cleaning and attending many Diwali parties. You must get back on track by improving your sleep schedule and getting the right amount of sleep, which will help you feel fresh and start your day on a good note.

Turmeric milk: Drink turmeric milk daily to boost your immunity. Turmeric contains curcumin. Curcumin which is present in turmeric milk is also a powerful antioxidant. It protects our body from any damage caused by free radicals. Thus reducing the risk of cancer and heart disease. Drinking turmeric milk can help in detoxing your body.

