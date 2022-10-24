Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govardhan Puja 2022: Check date, timing and everything you need to know

    According to Hindu mythology, Lord Indra became enraged when Shri Krishna commanded the Braj people to worship the Govardhan mountain and cows. He unleashed such torrential rain in his rage that Braj's residents' lives were perilous.

    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    The festive season has kicked off as Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated with a lot of pomp and show. Diwali brings joy and light into people's lives through everything from cleaning the homes to decorating them with lights, rangolis, and colours to going shopping for new outfits for family and friends.

    Govardhan Puja, the following day after Diwali, also known as Annakoot, is observed. According to the Hindu calendar, this puja is carried out on Kartik Shukla Pratipada. The Govardhan Puja involves the preparation of annakuts, and cow dung is used to create the Govardhan's shape.

    During the celebration of Diwali, many people stay at home to spend the festival with their loved ones. During this period, people also celebrate festivals like Govardhan Puja, Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, and Diwali Puja.

    Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. However, there will also be a solar eclipse on this day, therefore Govardhan Puja this year won't be held on the day after Diwali but instead on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

    According to Hindu mythology, Govardhan Puja should be performed on Pratipada Tithi of the Kartik month. The muhurat for this year's Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is on October 26 from 06:29 to 08:43. Indra the god was defeated on this day by Lord Krishna.

    According to Hindu mythology, Lord Indra became enraged when Shri Krishna commanded the Braj people to worship the Govardhan mountain and cows. He unleashed such torrential rain in his rage that Braj's residents' lives were perilous.

    Then, in order to safeguard the Braj people, Brajwasis, and animals, Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain with his little finger. They took refuge beneath this mountain for seven days. This is why during Govardhan Puja, people worship this mountain by carving it out of cow dung and circumambulating it seven times.

    Last Updated Oct 24, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
