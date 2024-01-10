Pomegranates to Apricots: 7 iron-rich fruits to fight Anaemia naturally

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anemia, a condition marked by insufficient red blood cells or hemoglobin, affects oxygen transport in the body. Incorporating nutrient-rich fruits like pomegranates, apricots, prunes, watermelon, berries, bananas, and apples can be beneficial due to their iron, vitamin C, and other essential elements. However, individual dietary needs vary, emphasizing the importance of consulting healthcare professionals for personalized guidance

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Bananas- Bananas are a good source of vitamin B6, which plays a role in hemoglobin production. While they may not be high in iron, they offer other essential nutrients that can support overall health

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Apples: Apples contain a moderate amount of iron and vitamin C. Consuming them, especially with the skin on, provides fiber and other nutrients that contribute to a healthy diet

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Berries (Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries): Berries are rich in vitamin C, which can enhance iron absorption. Including a variety of berries in your diet provides not only vitamin C but also other beneficial antioxidants

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Prunes: Prunes, or dried plums, are high in iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants. They can be a nutritious addition to the diet of individuals with anemia

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Apricots: Dried apricots are a good source of iron and other nutrients such as vitamin C and copper. Including dried apricots in your diet can contribute to your daily iron intake

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Pomegranates: Pomegranates are rich in iron, vitamin C, and other antioxidants. Vitamin C enhances the absorption of non-heme iron (the type of iron found in plant-based foods), making it a good choice for individuals with anemia

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Watermelon: Watermelon contains both iron and vitamin C. While the iron content may not be as high as in some other fruits, the presence of vitamin C aids in iron absorption

