Poila Baisakh 2023: Five delectable Bengali food items to gorge on this festive season
Festivals in India are always incomplete without food. With Baisakhi, Bihu, Vishu and Poila Baisakh around the corner, we bring you some Noboborsho-special traditional food recipes that you can easily make at home and relish!
Mutton Kosha: Don't miss out Basanti polao and kosha mangsho because it is a 'match made in heaven'.
Basanti Polao: Basanti polao, or as commonly called mishti polao is a dish no Bengali will miss on Poila Baisakh.
Daab chingri: Bengalis are incomplete without their fish. On this special occasion of Noboborsho, taste some amazing 'daab chingri' with steamed rice.
Chaanar Payesh: A Bengali thali is incomplete without desserts. This iem it is 'channa' (fresh cottage cheese) dunked in thick, condensed milk, with loads of dry fruits and nuts in it.
Alu posto: This signature Bengali dish is potatoes fried and cooked in thick gravy of poppy seeds, and is an absolute must on the Bengali New Year.