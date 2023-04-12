Poila Baisakh 2023: Five delectable Bengali food items to gorge on this festive season

Festivals in India are always incomplete without food. With Baisakhi, Bihu, Vishu and Poila Baisakh around the corner, we bring you some Noboborsho-special traditional food recipes that you can easily make at home and relish!

Image: Getty

Mutton Kosha: Don't miss out Basanti polao and kosha mangsho because it is a 'match made in heaven'.

Image: Freepik

Basanti Polao: Basanti polao, or as commonly called mishti polao is a dish no Bengali will miss on Poila Baisakh.

Image: BongBonVivant/Instagram

Daab chingri: Bengalis are incomplete without their fish. On this special occasion of Noboborsho, taste some amazing 'daab chingri' with steamed rice.

Image: modelindia/Instagram

Chaanar Payesh: A Bengali thali is incomplete without desserts. This iem it is 'channa' (fresh cottage cheese) dunked in thick, condensed milk, with loads of dry fruits and nuts in it.

Image: whiskaffair/ Instagram