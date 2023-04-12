Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poila Baisakh 2023: Five delectable Bengali food items to gorge on this festive season

    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Festivals in India are always incomplete without food. With Baisakhi, Bihu, Vishu and Poila Baisakh around the corner, we bring you some Noboborsho-special traditional food recipes that you can easily make at home and relish! 

    Image: Getty

    Mutton Kosha: Don't miss out Basanti polao and kosha mangsho because it is a 'match made in heaven'.

    article_image2

    Image: Freepik

    Basanti Polao: Basanti polao, or as commonly called mishti polao is a dish no Bengali will miss on Poila Baisakh.

    article_image3

    Image: BongBonVivant/Instagram

    Daab chingri: Bengalis are incomplete without their fish. On this special occasion of Noboborsho, taste some amazing 'daab chingri' with steamed rice.

    article_image4

    Image: modelindia/Instagram

    Chaanar Payesh: A Bengali thali is incomplete without desserts. This iem it is 'channa' (fresh cottage cheese) dunked in thick, condensed milk, with loads of dry fruits and nuts in it.

    article_image5

    Image: whiskaffair/ Instagram

    Alu posto: This signature Bengali dish is potatoes fried and cooked in thick gravy of poppy seeds, and is an absolute must on the Bengali New Year.

