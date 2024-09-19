Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mint to Fennel: 5 Natural herbs that effectively eliminate bad breath without chemicals

    Struggling with bad breath can be frustrating, but natural remedies can help. Discover how these five effective herbs can provide a fresh and pleasant breath without relying on chemicals.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    If you're struggling with bad breath, there's no need to worry. Nature offers effective solutions! These five herbs—mint, clove, parsley, fennel, and green tea—can help you naturally eliminate unpleasant odors and maintain fresh breath
     

    article_image2

    Mint

    Mint is well known for its energizing scent and refreshing taste. By encouraging salivation and combating bacteria, chewing fresh mint leaves or drinking tea steeped with mint can successfully disguise bad breath and promote good dental hygiene.

     

    article_image3

    Clove

    The strong antiseptic qualities of clove are well known for their ability to fight off the microorganisms that cause bad breath. Chewing on whole cloves or gargling with clove oil diluted with water might have a lingering, reviving impact.

     

    article_image4

    Parsley

    In addition to being a common garnish, parsley is a strong herb high in chlorophyll, which has the inherent ability to deodorize. Eating fresh parsley is a good way to treat bad breath because it helps counteract unwanted odors.

    article_image5

    Fennel

    The antibacterial qualities of fennel seeds help fight the bad breath-causing germs. Chewing fennel seeds improves digestion and breath freshness, making it a useful plant for general health.

     

    article_image6

    Green Tea

    Antioxidants and polyphenols found in green tea prevent oral germs from growing. Natural oral health and cleanliness can be improved and fresh breath can be preserved by drinking green tea on a regular basis.

