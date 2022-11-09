Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Milk to chocolate - 5 foods that can help manage your stress levels

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    While stress eating can be a natural process, you must also be aware of the kind of food that you are eating and the kind of effects it can have on your body. Read on the find out more.

    Image: Getty Images

    Many illnesses can be treated by having proper food habits. Diet is the most overlooked part of the stress-fighting routine, but it helps us manage stress like the other factors. Some nutrients in food can keep stress in control. Among the different ways of stress management, eating some nutrients in food is always the best. A well-balanced, nutritious diet is essential for good health. Next time you feel stressed, look at your palate and make the changes accordingly. Here are some great foods that can reduce your stress levels.

    Image: Getty Images

    Dark chocolate is said to help in two ways - by having an emotional and chemical impact. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants that can help lower the strss hormone levels in our body when eaten in moderation. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Warm milk:  It can help us get a good sleep-in night and aids stress management when sipped right before retiring. Warm milk has a relaxing effect. Rich in calcium and vitamin D, it helps to maintain the bone and is also known as a muscle relaxant and mood stabiliser.

    Image: Getty Images

    Nuts & seeds: Teeming with magnesium, healthy fats, and nutrients, nuts and grains act as a stress-busting snack when consumed in moderation. Almonds, flaxseed, pistachios, sunflower seeds, and walnuts are great options.

    Image: Getty Images

    Foods high in fibre: Fibre-rich foods are hailed as gut-friendly and may lower stress, anxiety, and depression. To add more fibre to your diet, eat adequate amounts of fresh fruits, leafy vegetables, nuts & seeds, and many more. You may also opt for whole-grain-based foods such as whole-grain breakfast cereals.

    Image: Getty Images

    Whole, unprocessed grains: Known to provide a mood-stabilising effect by spiking serotonin levels. Thus, resulting in better concentration and focus. Choose healthy, unrefined carbohydrates such as unprocessed grains for better nutrition and adequate fibre intake that takes longer to digest and thus releases blood sugar gradually over a period.

