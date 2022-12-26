Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora's perfect-SEXY body secret is out; know how this 49-year-old keep herself fit

    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    Despite her hectic schedule, Malaika Arora never skips a workout to keep in shape. Do you want to learn more about her workout routine? Read this NOW
     

    Without a doubt, Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. Her fitness motto includes a tight diet and a regular training plan. The 49-year-old actress frequently stimulates her fans and followers on social media by providing advice on how to live a healthy lifestyle. She enjoys yoga and even has her class, Diva Studio. Malaika works out every day, despite her hectic schedule, to stay in shape. 
     

    Malaika Arora indicates that one should be defined enough to follow a diet and a workout routine despite a busy timetable. “Don’t starve yourself, rather eat in moderation and give your body proper rest to recharge," she suggests.
     

    Malaika Arora frequently posts exercise videos on her Instagram account to inspire her fans and followers. Her workout routine comprises of 20-minute aerobic sessions.

    Aside from that, she engages in various activities on alternate days, such as swimming, running, aerobics, pilates, stretching exercises, yoga, and meditation. Malaika further mentioned that she begins her yoga practice with Surya namaskar and then moves on to ashtanga vinyasa asana.
     

    The diva eats nutritious foods and drinks plenty of water. Malaika claimed that she eats everything but only at certain times. She makes certain that all of her meals are prepared at home. Her last meal of the day is at 7:00 p.m. 

    She begins her day with jeera water or lemon juice. She begins her day with almonds, and for lunch, she eats rice with chicken, veggies, or whole grains, ensuring a mix of excellent fats, carbohydrates, and proteins.
     

    Malaika Arora's fitness mantra is a great source of motivation for people looking to get in shape. And many will love to follow it ASAP.

