    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED’s probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

    In the latest development in Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore extortion case, the ED probe has revealed that the conman targeted Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar too.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 5:59 PM IST
    Image: Bhumi Padenekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    After Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi, the names of three more Bollywood actresses have popped in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore extortion case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed in its probe that the conman had targeted actresses Sara Ali Khan, Jnhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar too.

    According to India Today’s report, the conman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly sent gifts to the other three actresses too, using the extorted money. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is presently lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly extorting over Rs 200 crore from Ranbaxy owner’s wife Aditi Singh. He posed as a senior government official to extort the money from Singh on the pretext of getting her husband out of the jail.

    The report further said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar, claiming to be one Suraj Reddy, had first sent a WhatsApp message to Sara Ali Khan on May 21, 2021, targeted Sara Ali Khan in May 2021 to introduce himself. Reportedly, as their conversations continued, the conman told Saif Ali Khan’s daughter that as a friendly gesture, he wants to gift her a car. He further mentioned that his CEO, Pinky Irani (the same woman who had introduced Jacqueline Fernandez to him) had tried to get in touch with her.

    The ED officials had also questioned Sara Ali Khan in this regard. Sara informed the officials through a letter dated January 14, 2022, that she kept on refusing the conman’s offer, reportedly. She also said that though she kept refusing his offers, he agreed upon accepting a chocolate box from him. However, he so sent her a Franck Muller watch with the chocolates as a way to befriend her.

    Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, allegedly received gifts worth R s18 lakh from Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He contacted Janhvi through his wife Leena Maria Paul. These gifts were also brought through the same money that he extorted from Singh.

    Janhvi Kapoor was approached by Leena Maria Paul as the owner of Nail Artistry salon, inviting her for its launch on July 19, 2021, in Bengaluru. Janhvi received Rs. 18.94 lakh as fees along with a Christian Dior tote bag as a gift by Leena’s.

    The Badhaai Do actress, Bhumi Pednekar was also targeted by the conman in January 2021 through his associate Pinky Irani, who posed as a senior post holder at News Express Post in January 2021. She told Bhumi that the company’s chairman, Suraj (Sukesh Chandrasekhar), had a project in mind regarding which he wanted to speak with her, further wanting to gift her a car. However, Bhumi informed the ED officials that she did not receive any gifts from either Chandrasekhar or his associates.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 5:59 PM IST
